LGUs voice support for passage of ‘Konektadong Pinoy’

The Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP), the umbrella organization of local government units (LGUs) and officials, has joined the call of various IT groups and business organizations to pass the proposed Open Access in Data Transmission Act, also known as the “Konektadong Pinoy Act.”

The group cited Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for recognizing the importance of the legislation by including it among the priority bills under the common legislative agenda of the Legislative–Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac).

“We are confident that the President’s prioritization, coupled with effective coordination between the legislative bodies, will lead to the timely passage of this bill, addressing the urgent needs of our communities and realizing the digitalization goals of the President in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028,” it said in a statement.

ULAP said the bill will narrow the digital divide within the Philippines, adding that access to reliable and affordable data transmission services is essential for LGUs to bridge the technological gap, bolster financial inclusion, enhance literacy, and promote economic growth.

“We fully support the passage of the Konektadong Pinoy bill as part of our consistent advocacy for proactive measures to enhance nationwide connectivity. As such, ULAP encourages the construction and development of reliable, affordable, and open data networks, particularly prioritizing the expansion of these networks to underserved and remote areas, ensuring that all Filipinos, regardless of location, can access high-quality data transmission services,” it said.

“Furthermore, while investments in digital infrastructure development are crucial, such investments must align with LGUs’ development plans. Coordination among the national government, LGUs, and private sector stakeholders is necessary to avoid duplication and maximize the efficient use of resources,” the group added.

ULAP said it also supports the common tower policy of the government to promote cost-efficient and widespread data transmission infrastructure, saying this will reduce the burden on LGUs to provide the necessary infrastructure independently.

“The attainment of widespread connectivity holds paramount significance as it ensures interconnection in every corner of the country. This, in turn, empowers every Filipino to harness and leverage the benefits of technology and enjoy broader access to essential services,” the organization said.

“The effectiveness of e-governance, digitalization, and streamlined business processes relies heavily on connectivity. ULAP’s unwavering advocacy for these connectivity enhancements is underscored by a steadfast belief that a digitally connected nation is primed for exponential growth,” it concluded.