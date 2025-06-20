MediaDonuts rebrands as Aleph to lead digital transformation in Asia Pacific

Aleph, a global network of digital experts innovating at the intersection of media, payments, and education, advances its leadership in digital transformation by rebranding MediaDonuts as Aleph.

The company makes this new strategic move to reinforce the role of the Asia Pacific markets within its global operations.

The rebranding completes Aleph’s acquisition of Entravision’s digital advertising business in summer 2024. While Aleph already had a presence in Asia Pacific, the acquisition of MediaDonuts, a online advertising regional player, significantly expanded and solidified Aleph’s footprint across Asia Pacific.

As a unified Aleph, the company offers integrated opportunities across 150+ markets worldwide, boasting 60+ exclusive partnerships, serving over 26,000 advertisers and 1,500+ employees globally.

“Becoming one unique brand under Aleph represents a strategic outcome for our partners and clients, reflecting the significant potential that lies ahead under the broader umbrella of Aleph,” said Pieter-Jan de Kroon, managing director of Aleph in Asia Pacific

“With Asia Pacific’s emerging markets, Aleph enhances its competitive positioning in the region while we in turn bank on Aleph’s global scale. I am pleased to be part of this exciting new chapter.”

Gastón Taratuta, CEO and founder of Aleph Group, also reflects on the impact of MediaDonuts becoming Aleph.

“By fully consolidating our Asia Pacific operations under the Aleph brand, we are achieving a new level of strategic alignment between global digital media platforms and the region’s vast opportunities. This unified identity is a unified vision serving clients and partners.

“It underscores our commitment to continuous innovation and ensures that the unique demands and immense potential of Asia Pacific directly contribute to, and benefit from, our overall global leadership.”