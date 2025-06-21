Asus brings new AI laptops Vivobook S14, S16 to PH market

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Asus introduced last June 18 its latest offerings in the Copilot+ PC line with the launch of the Asus Vivobook S14 and S16.

Asus was able to capture 66% market share in the Philippine Copilot+ PC market during the first quarter of 2025. Building on this success, the company aims to expand its reach further with the Vivobook S series, appealing to diverse market segments.

The Asus Vivobook S16, designed for multitasking, is equipped with a large 16-inch WQXGA 2.5K 16:10 144Hz display that provides an expansive field of view.

Encased in a lightweight military-grade frame that measures just 1.59 cm in thickness and weighs 1.74kg, the laptop is both portable and powerful.

Enhanced by Copilot functionality, which is accessible via a dedicated key, users can enjoy advanced features such as Click-to-Do for improved multitasking, and Recall for efficient file management.

Asus has also integrated a range of proprietary AI applications into the Vivobook S16, including StoryCube, Adaptive Dimming, and AI Noise Cancellation, simplifying daily tasks through smart organization.

The laptop’s features cater to all usage scenarios, with its flexible 180-degree ErgoLift hinge and high-quality audio. Connectivity options include a complete set of input and output ports and WiFi 6E support.

In terms of security, the Vivobook S16 prioritizes user safety with features like a physical webcam privacy shield, Windows Hello support, Asus Adaptive Lock, and a Microsoft Pluton security processor, all aimed at protecting user data.

Both the Vivobook S14 and S16 are equipped with a 70Wh battery, promising up to 32 hours of usage.

The Vivobook S series offer various configuration, including options for Snapdragon X, Intel Core Ultra (Series 2), and AMD Ryzen 7 260 processors.

While the S16 offers advanced capabilities, the S14 provides the same level of performance in a smaller 14-inch package, weighing just 1.39kg.

Here are the specs for the Asus Vivobook S14 and S16:

Asus Vivobook S14 S3407VA

CPU: Intel Core i5 13th Gen

GPU: Intel UHD Graphics

Display: 14″ (1920 x 1200) IPS 16:10 ratio

Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage

Price: P45,995

Asus Vivobook S14 S3407CA

CPU: Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2), with AI Boost NPU (13 TOPS)

GPU: Intel ARC Graphics

Display: 14″ (1920 x 1200) IPS 16:10 ratio

Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage

Price: P52,995

Asus Vivobook S16 S3607VA

CPU: Intel Core i5 13th Gen

GPU: Intel UHD Graphics

Display: 16″ (1920 x 1200) IPS 144Hz 16:10 ratio

Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage

Price: P45,995

Asus Vivobook S16 S3607CA

CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2), with AI Boost NPU (13 TOPS)

GPU: Intel ARC Graphics

Display: 16″ (1920 x 1200) IPS 144Hz 16:10 ratio

Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage

Price: P65,995

Asus Vivobook S16 S3607QA

CPU: Snapdragon X X126 100, with Qualcomm Hexagon NPU (45 TOPS)

GPU: Qualcomm Adreno Graphics

Display: 16″ (2560×1600) IPS 144Hz 16:10 ratio

Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage

Price: P50,995

Asus Vivobook S16 M3607HA

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 260, with AMD XDNA NPU (16 TOPS)

GPU: AMD Radeon Graphics

Display: 16″ (1920 x 1200) IPS 144Hz 16:10 ratio

Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage

Price: P55,995

Available nationwide at Asus Stores and through official partners, the 2025 Vivobook S AI laptops come with an Asus Backpack, lifetime access to Office Home 2024, and a one-year Microsoft 365 Basic subscription.

Customers will also benefit from the Asus Service Package, which includes two years of international coverage and a one-year warranty against accidental damage.