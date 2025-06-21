Honor 400 5G mid-range phone debuts in PH

Honor Philippines has announced the arrival of its 5th smartphone of the year — the Honor 400 5G, a mid-range device and successor to the previous Honor 200 with AI photography capabilities.

At the core of the Honor 400 is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, equipped with an integrated Adreno 720 GPU. This combination promises processing power for various applications, especially those leveraging the device’s AI functions.

The Honor 400 features a 6000mAh silicon-carbon battery. It supports 88W Honor Wired SuperCharge, enabling users to charge the device to 40% in just 15 minutes. Additionally, Honor claims the battery is designed to retain 80% health even after four years of use.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2736×1264 pixels. With a peak brightness of 5,000 nits, the screen delivers visibility in a variety of lighting conditions. The Dynamic Dimming technology also enhances eye comfort during prolonged usage.

Encased in a sleek 7.3mm body weighing just 184g, the Honor 400 has received an IP66 rating for both dust and water resistance, along with a 5-Star SGS rating for durability.

The highlighted feature of this smartphone is its advanced camera system. The 200MP Ultra-clear AI Camera is complemented by dual stabilization features (OIS and EIS), allowing for crisp and clear photos. Users can take photos with 30x zoom, powered by the AI Super Zoom function.

In addition, the device includes a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP selfie camera, supported by features such as AI Portrait Snap, Film Simulation Mode, and Harcourt Portrait Modes for creative photography options.

For those who enjoy editing, the Honor 400 offers enhanced image and video editing capabilities, including AI Image to Video, Erase Passers-by, Cutout, Moving Photo Collage, AI Remove Reflection, AI Eyes Open, and AI Upscale.

Running on the Android 15-based MagicOS 9, the Honor 400 is equipped with other AI tools, including AI Subtitles, AI Live Translation, AI Recorder, and AI Writing Tools. The updated operating system also includes an AI Deepfake Detection security feature, ensuring safer communications and images.

Here’s the quick specs of the Honor 400:

Processor: Qualcomm SM7550-AB Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, Octa-core

Dimensions: 156.5mm x 74.6mm x 7.3mm

Weight: 184g

Display: 6.55? AMOLED display

Resolution: 2736×1264

Brightness: 5,000 nits (peak brightness)

Camera: 200MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, and 50MP front camera

Battery & Charging: 6,000mAh, 88W wireless SuperCharge

Operating System: MagicOS 9.0

IP Rating: IP66 dust and water resistance

Memory: 24GB RAM and 512GB storage

Colors: Desert Gold, Tidal Blue, Midnight Black

The Honor 400 5G is available for pre-order across the country. Customers who pre-order by June 27 will receive exclusive gift items, including a JBL Go 4 speaker, Honor Choice Earbuds Clips, and a Jisulife Pro 1, totaling a value of P9,397.

Customers who pre-ordered will also have the chance to win premium prizes, including a Rolex GMT Master II worth P600,000, or a Hermès Lindy Mini Bag valued at P420,000.

Interested customers can place orders at any Honor Experience and Partner Stores or online through Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop.