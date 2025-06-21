Marcos Jr. vows 100% Internet connectivity for schools by year-end

Pres. Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has announced a national initiative to achieve 100% Internet connectivity for all schools across the Philippines by the end of 2025.

The ambitious goal aims to bridge the digital divide, particularly for schools in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs).

Marcos Jr. made the announcement during a teleconference from Flora A. Ylagan High School in Quezon City, connecting with officials and teachers from ten schools located in remote regions. He was joined by Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) secretary Henry Aguda.

The teleconference itself sought to serve testament to the program’s reach, with participants from hinterland villages, coastal barangays and small islands connecting via satellite-powered Internet.

Department of Education (DepEd) secretary Sonny Angara participated in a school in Agusan del Norte, accompanied by National Electrification Administration (NEA) administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda.

Angara highlighted the collaborative effort, noting that the Department of Energy and NEA had successfully energized the school in the hinterlands of Agusan del Norte, enabling its Internet connection. This particular school serves primarily the indigenous Higaonon tribe and is located approximately two hours from Butuan City, accessible only by crossing two rivers.

Almeda confirmed that 295 “Last Mile Schools” are slated for energization within the year. These schools, often lacking basic utilities like electricity and water, will finally gain access to crucial resources, including Internet connectivity, to improve learning environments.

Officials from remote schools shared their previous challenges, with one from Makilala, North Cotabato, recounting having to climb a mountain to get a data signal, and another from an island in Dapa, Surigao del Norte, needing to go to the coastline for Internet access. The impact of the new connectivity is already being felt, as the official from Makilala noted that other residents now utilize the school’s Internet connection.

Marcos Jr. expressed his satisfaction with the broader community benefit, stating, “I am happy that not only our students are being served, but our Wi-Fi is also being used for other things.”