Power Mac Center opens first branch in Siargao

Apple reseller Power Mac Center (PMC) has opened its newest The Loop branch in Siargao – its first-ever branch in the island tourist destination.

The Loop in Siargao carries a wide range of devices and accessories running on both Apple and Android technology to offer customers diverse options.

“Our presence in Siargao Island signifies our intent to meet our customers where they are and provide the kind of support they require. We continue to expand our network in the different regions to help improve access to essential tech services and empower communities to maximize innovation for a better life,” said PMC director for marketing and product management Joey Alvarez.

The Loop in Siargao offers customers the following exclusive deals until June 22:

Up to P8,000 off on iPad (A16)

Up to P16,000 off on select MacBook Air (13-inch, M2)

Up to P17,500 off on select iPhone models

Up to 20% off on participating brands

Free polishing cloth with every Mac model purchase

All purchases made at the new The Loop AKAW Lifestyle Center earn customers loyalty points that they can exchange for premium devices, accessories, and select services and training courses (1 point = P1).

Store hours are from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM on Sundays to Fridays and 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM on Saturdays.

The Loop in Siargao is the third PMC location in the Caraga Region, following PMC Robinsons Butuan and PMC SM City Butuan.