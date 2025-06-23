2025 GameZone Tablegame Champions Cup winners

In a powerful testament to the strength of friendship and family, 62-year-old Benigno De Guzman Casayuran from Candelaria, Quezon Province rose as the Grand Champion of this year’s GTCC (GameZone Tablegame Champions Cup).

But more than the trophy and the prize, it was the road he took to get there that truly touched hearts.

Benigno almost didn’t make it to the competition. Facing financial constraints due to his wife’s ongoing battle with Stage 2 breast cancer, he was unsure if he could attend the event.

But in a remarkable display of unity and compassion, his friends, relatives, and family members stepped in collecting funds and sending money just so Benigno could travel and represent their community.

Tatay Benigno winning moment

“Para sa pagpapa-chemotherapy ng misis ko,” Benigno shared tearfully when asked where he would use his winnings. His wife, 65, began chemotherapy treatments just this June.

“Pag naka-recover siya, sana makapag-travel din kami sa ilang lugar dito sa Pilipinas.” His dream is simple yet profound: to see his wife healed and to explore the beauty of the country together.

Tatay Benigno with the press

Benigno’s story moved many in the crowd, a reminder that champions are not just defined by talent, but by love, purpose, and perseverance. His victory is not his alone; it belongs to his friends, relatives and family who believed in him, his wife who gives him strength, and everyone who has ever fought for something bigger than themselves.

Crowd reaction

While 1st place winner Ryan Dacalos, 38, from Lipa City, Batangas, plans to use his prize to build a home and support the education of his children, especially his eldest who is entering college next year. “Kung may matitira,” he said, “pang maliit na negosyo gaya ng sari-sari store.”

Ryan Dacalos hugging Tatay Benigno

And the 2nd place einner Cesha Myed A. Tupas, 37, from Rizal, will use her prize money to pay off loans and contribute to the renovation of their home to build a better space for her family.

Cesha receiving her rewards

Together, this year’s GTCC winners reminded us that behind every contestant is a story worth telling stories of sacrifice, resilience, and dreams for a better tomorrow. There are more stories that are yet to unfold next season. This is just the beginning!