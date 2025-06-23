Payment platform dLocal secures license in PH

dLocal, a cross-border payment platform specializing in emerging markets, announced that it has obtained a license from the Philippine government to operate in the country.

The Philippines, a key market for overseas remittances, has provided dLocal a Money Services Business License, allowing the direct operation of remittance flows in the country.

The new license joins dLocal’s growing portfolio of over 30 licenses and registrations worldwide, notably including the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) license obtained earlier this year in the UK.

Operating with this portfolio of licenses provides a compliant framework within local regulatory landscapes, offering a material advantage over competitors and the potential for more efficient direct integrations.

“Expanding our licensed footprint in key high-growth markets like the Philippines is essential to our mission of unlocking the power of emerging markets and connecting financial underserved populations to the global digital economy,” said Pedro Arnt, CEO of dLocal.

“It demonstrates our commitment to operating under the highest standards of trust and compliance, providing our global merchants with the secure and reliable access they need to reach billions of consumers.”

dLocal specializes in solving the unique payment challenges in regions where traditional cards represent only a fraction of transactions, connecting global companies to over 900 local payment methods across 40+ countries through a single integration.

By enabling merchants to accept payments via methods like digital wallets, instant payment networks, and bank transfers, dLocal empowers populations who rely on these alternative methods and fosters economic growth.