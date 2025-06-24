Global wrist-worn device shipments up 10.5% in Q1 of 2025

According to the latest data from research firm IDC, the global wrist-worn device market shipped 45.6 million units in the first quarter of 2025, a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 10.5%.

Growth was driven in part by a strong recovery in key regions such as Western Europe, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific (excluding India).

In China, government subsidies significantly boosted demand, leading to 17.6 million units shipped, a 37.6% annual increase.

The wrist-worn device market includes smartwatches and wristbands.

The global smartwatch market shipped 34.8 million units in Q1 2025, a 4.8% YoY increase. In China, smartwatch shipments grew 25.3% to 11.4 million units.

Wristband shipments rose more sharply, up 34.0% globally (10.8 million units), and a remarkable 67.9% in China (6.2 million units).

Huawei

Huawei rose to the top of the global wrist-worn market in Q1 2025, while maintaining leadership in China. Huawei benefited from growing ecosystem synergy around HarmonyOS and strong cross-device integration.

In the first quarter of this year, Huawei’s new wristband Band 10 was launched and shipped globally, further driving the overall shipment scale of Huawei’s wrist-worn products. The new FIT series smartwatches and the upcoming upgraded WATCH series will also further promote its move to the mid-to-high-end market.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi recorded the fastest shipment growth among the top five in China and posted strong global gains. In addition, Latin America and Asia-Pacific also showed a significant increase.

Entry-level wristbands and Redmi smartwatches, supported by Xiaomi’s smartphone and IoT ecosystem, drove volume, while the mid-range S series saw solid traction under the group’s premiumization strategy.

Apple

Apple posted its highest year-over-year growth in wrist-worn shipments since 2023. US retailers increased inventory ahead of potential tariffs, while other regions accelerated shipments to offset supply chain concerns.

In China, national subsidies and price competitiveness spurred Apple Watch sales, leading to significant market gains.

Samsung

Samsung saw a modest year-over-year decline in Q1 shipments. The company faced pressure from Chinese competitors offering better value in overseas markets and from Apple, Huawei, and Garmin in the mid-to-premium segment.

Garmin

Garmin returned to the global top five with robust growth, aided by strategic expansion into lower price points — such as more accessible Forerunner models — and a dual-generation approach for its Fenix series. This enabled stronger differentiation and broader appeal in the sports and outdoor smartwatch segments.