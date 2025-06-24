Kyndryl launches AI Innovation Lab in Singapore

Enterprise technology services provider Kyndryl has announced the launch of its Asean AI Innovation Lab in Singapore.

The facility will offer responsible enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions with advanced security features across Southeast Asia. The announcement follows Kyndryl’s recent investments in the United Kingdom and France.

Kyndryl’s new Asean AI Innovation Lab will advise customers in adopting AI capabilities, merging technologies and software, and platform engineering solutions through Kyndryl Consult.

The lab will also include a co-creation experience with Kyndryl Vital, allowing customers to tackle complex and real-world business challenges through design-led thinking.

It will employ approximately 50 local AI specialists, including data scientists, data engineers and AI developers, and help organizations understand responsible AI technologies with use cases and live demonstrations.

“Our Asean AI Innovation Lab underscores Kyndryl’s long-term commitment to the region,” said Andrew Lim, managing director at Kyndryl Asean and Korea.

“Our experience in designing and delivering complex systems at scale gives us an advantage in implementing end-to-end AI solutions. By partnering with Digital Industry Singapore (DISG), Google Cloud and other ecosystem players, we aim to scale trustworthy and high-impact AI solutions that enable businesses to move faster and smarter with responsible AI principles at the core.”

Kyndryl is working with Google Cloud and Digital Industry Singapore (DISG) to help Singapore-based companies accelerate AI transformation through the AI Cloud Takeoff program under DISG’s Enterprise Compute Initiative (ECI).

As a launch partner for Kyndryl’s Asean AI Innovation Lab, Google Cloud is providing access to Vertex AI, BigQuery, Agent Development Kit (ADK), and Google Agentspace to enable AI solution development and business growth.

The lab will help customers operationalize AI through proven infrastructure and cloud-native architectures. Working with Digital Industry Singapore (DISG) and Singapore’s top universities and research institutions, customers can cultivate AI talent and build reusable assets and services to help future-proof their workforce and innovation efforts.

Additionally, the lab’s AI experts will help organizations implement robust governance, privacy and security frameworks to address compliance and regulatory mandates, while also creating energy-efficient and cost-effective AI solutions that will reduce carbon footprints and computing costs.

For example, across Asean countries:

In hospitality: Frasers Hospitality worked with Kyndryl to enhance the processes through which operational expertise is documented and streamlined. A solution was jointly built to transform training videos and add interactive multimedia features and multilingual capabilities to scale across its global portfolio.

In logistics: Kyndryl used AI to help Vietnam SuperPort automate x-ray image analysis and validate documents.

In employment services: Quest is using AI to further personalize the user experience on its gig marketplace, improving the connection between businesses with open positions and skilled local talent, resulting in increased job matching and fulfilment rates.

Kyndryl’s recently launched People Readiness Report 2025 reveals a striking gap between AI investment and workforce preparedness, noting that 95% of businesses have invested in AI, yet 71% of leaders say their workforces are not yet ready to successfully leverage the technology.

However, there is a small group (14%) of “Pacesetters” who are seeing the benefits from AI by aligning their workforce, technology and growth goals.