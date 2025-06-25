Poco F7 formally rolled out in PH, Southeast Asia

Poco, the gaming-focused subsidiary of Xiaomi, has officially launched the base model of its Poco F7 series, following the earlier releases of the F7 Pro and F7 Ultra.

Despite being the base model, the Poco F7 delivers powerful benchmarks with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 with 12GB RAM, and constructed on an all-big-core CPU architecture which enhances both processing speeds and efficiency, making it particularly well-suited for gaming and memory-intensive tasks.

Additionally, the device features an integrated Adreno GPU and WildBoost Optimization 4.0, enabling it to push resolutions up to 1.5K Super Resolution.

The Smart Frame Rate technology further enhances the gaming experience by increasing frames per second (FPS) in the latest mobile games, up to 120FPS.

The device is equipped with a relatively large 6.83-inch display, with a 2772 x 1280 resolution. For better visual experience, the display has a peak brightness of 3200 nits, advanced eye comfort features, and TÜV Rheinland certifications, ensuring comfort even during extended use.

To maintain its high performance, the Poco F7 is equipped with a robust 6000mm² 3D Dual-Channel IceLoop cooling system, which includes the largest Loop Heat Pipe, all housed within an aluminum middle frame. The device also offers an IP68 rating, providing dust and water resistance.

For photography, the Poco F7 features a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), allowing it to capture high-quality images in various lighting conditions. The phone also has an 8MP ultra-wide camera and 20MP front camera, ideal for artistic and portrait shots.

The camera system also integrates innovative features such as UltraSnap, Live Photo, and AI Beautify, enhancing image quality while maintaining a natural look.

Powering the device is a 6500mAh battery combined with 90W HyperCharge technology, capable of reaching 80% capacity in just 30 minutes. It also supports 22.5W reverse charging, compatible with major smartphone brands.

The specifications of the Poco F7 are given below:

Processor: Qualcomm SM8735 Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, Octa-core

Dimensions: 163.1mm x 77.9mm x 8.2mm

Weight: 215g

Display: 6.83″ AMOLED display

Resolution: 2772×1280

Brightness: 3,200 nits (peak brightness)

Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, and 20MP front camera

Battery & Charging: 6,500mAh, 90W wireless HyperCharge

Operating System: Xiaomi HyperOS 2

IP Rating: IP68 dust and water resistance

Memory and Pricing: 12GB + 256GB (P23,999) 12GB + 512GB (P25,999)

Colors: White, Black, and Cyber Silver Edition

Angus Ng, head of product marketing at Poco Global, stated during the online launch on June 24, “With the Poco F7, we’re advancing our commitment to redefine flagship performance by making it accessible to a wider audience.”

The Poco F7 is available for preorder on Shopee, with special prices of P17,499 for the 256GB variant and P19,499 for the 512GB variant, until June 30.

The launch also includes vouchers up to P2,000, SPayLater, and cash-on-delivery options available through the Poco official store on Shopee.