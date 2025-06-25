Public warned on fake video misusing image of Marcos Jr.

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) has warned the public against a fabricated video making rounds on social media that falsely presents Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as promoting an online trading platform.

The misleading content was posted by a Facebook page recently renamed “Inquirer PH Insider,” which investigation reveals was formerly operating under the name “Deborah Webb.” The page is managed from overseas and includes a link directing users to an unrelated e-commerce site.

Upon technical review, the CICC said it determined that the video makes use of deepfake technology, utilizing AI-based manipulation to alter visual elements and simulate the president’s endorsement.

“This form of digital deception preys on public trust by blending the likeness of a national leader with familiar media branding, in an attempt to drive engagement with what may be a fraudulent scheme disguised as a financial opportunity,” the agency said.

To counter the spread of this disinformation, the CICC said it has formally coordinated with social media platforms to request the immediate removal of the content, along with other related posts promoting similar tactics.