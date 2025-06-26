AWS opens multi-million-dollar lab in SG to test cloud, AI solutions

SINGAPORE – Cloud computing giant Amazon Web Services (AWS) has inaugurated its first “Innovation Hub” in Asia Pacific, a massive 8,000-square-foot facility located at the company’s corporate office in the Marina Bay area in Singapore.

Top company executives led by Jaime Valles, vice president for AWS Asia Pacific & Japan, and Low Yen Ling, senior minister of state at Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, led the launch of the innovation lab.

The sleek and modern facility offers an immersive experience for CEOs and business leaders in the Asia Pacific region to interact with AWS and Amazon-wide technologies, and partner solutions across 50 customer use cases for cloud technology.

After testing their solutions, AWS customers will then receive a practical roadmap for accelerating their digital transformation, designed by Vision Builder, a proprietary AWS road-mapping solution powered by Amazon Nova.

The AWS Innovation Hub, the company stressed, seeks to fast-track digital and artificial intelligence (AI) transformation and innovation for public and private sector organizations across the Asia Pacific region.

The facility is an additional investment on top of AWS’s commitment to invest $9 billion into cloud infrastructure in Singapore by 2028.

Each year, AWS said it plans to bring over 1,000 C-Suite leaders and business decision makers at the Innovation Hub and will provide 200 students from Singapore’s tertiary education institutions an exclusive learning experience at the facility.

The virtual and physical demos of existing and new technology solutions are co-built with AWS partners and customers to address top business challenges and can already be adopted by companies in the region, the company said.

“Technological innovation is critical to the growth of Asia, and we need innovation to transform customer experiences while also delivering real business value,” said Vallés, who stressed that security and data privacy is deeply embedded in the solutions being developed at the facility.

“The AWS Innovation Hub empowers our customers to convert big ideas into real business outcomes by combining our comprehensive cloud and AI technology. Here at the Hub, our customers can build practical roadmaps to solve the region’s most pressing challenges and opportunities in collaboration with AWS.”

Valles added: “From smart farming and personalized retail to emergency response and digitalized citizen services – the opportunities are endless, and we are excited to help accelerate the pace of digital innovation for the region.”

Said to be the first-of-its-kind globally, the AWS Innovation Hub features innovation experiences for C-Suite leaders depending on their business needs and challenges.

Guests will be able to walk through three zones – Aspiration, Acceleration, and Action, ending with a clear digital transformation roadmap to be executed in collaboration with AWS and its partners.

The innovations featured in the Hub will continue to rotate and evolve in step with the rapid pace of technology evolution, the company said. This is particularly to address the most top-of-mind challenges and opportunities that businesses face in Asia Pacific.

The facility showcase includes:

An AI-powered farm-to-table system developed by urban agritech firm Netatech. This solution integrates intelligent phenotyping, autonomous farm operations, and hyperspectral quality grading to deliver “AI-Verified Fresh” produce. Built in Singapore, it is designed to be modular, scalable, and fully automated.

A mini bike manufacturing line with AWS’s E-bike Smart Factory in action, demonstrating how manufacturers can overcome common operational challenges like inventory shortages, production bottlenecks, and quality control issues. The demo shows digital twin technology, generative AI-powered shop floor assistants, and Internet of Things applications developed by AWS and AWS Partners in action.

A Project Kuiper model rocket, Amazon’s initiative to provide fast and affordable broadband to communities around the world that are currently unserved or underserved by traditional Internet and communications options. To achieve this goal, Amazon will deploy thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) linked to a global network of antennas, fiber, and internet connection points on the ground.