Grab PH to test drone delivery in Metro Manila

Ride-hailing app Grab has announced that it is working with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the Department of Transportation (DOTr), and property developer Megaworld Corporation to launch a pilot study on drone-powered commercial delivery in the Philippines.

The initiative is designed to test whether unmanned aerial vehicles can transform urban logistics in one of the region’s most densely populated environments, exploring the potential of faster fulfillment of time-sensitive items by sidestepping traffic bottlenecks.

The pilot will explore a hybrid delivery model, where Grab delivery-partners handle pick-ups and drop-offs from dedicated drone landing stations, while drones take care of the in-between journey for faster and more seamless deliveries.

According to Grab Philippines managing director Ronald Roda, this pilot goes beyond showcasing innovation. “We are constantly exploring new technologies that could help us serve our communities better, such as drone-powered deliveries.

“This pilot is an opportunity for us to learn and understand how drone deliveries might work in the Philippine context, from dense urban neighborhoods to underserved areas. We’re optimistic about the insights this pilot will bring, and we look forward to co-creating solutions that benefit everyone in the ecosystem – from consumers, merchant-partners, and our delivery-partners.”

The Philippine geography, marked by its archipelagic layout and growing reliance on e-commerce, presents an ideal testbed for drone-based logistics, the company said.

The pilot also represents a broader push to modernize transport and delivery systems while ensuring that new technologies are deployed in a responsible and people-centered manner, it added.

The drone deliveries will be tested between two Megaworld properties in Metro Manila. This controlled setup allows Grab and its partners to assess the operational, technical, and regulatory considerations of drone deployment in real-world environments.

Initial access to the pilot will be limited to select consumers and merchant partners within the chosen Megaworld townships.

The DICT, DOTR, Grab, and Megaworld have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to begin a collaborative effort exploring the use of drone technology for deliveries.

The MOU sets the stage for future pilot activities and opens up opportunities to jointly examine possible use cases, assess learnings, and help build public awareness of drone-enabled services.

Department of Transportation secretary Vince Dizon highlighted the strategic importance of the initiative in rethinking mobility for a rapidly urbanizing nation.

“If we want to solve traffic and improve connectivity in a meaningful way, we have to think beyond roads. Drone logistics is one of the tools that can help us move faster, smarter, and more sustainably,” Dizon said.

“This pilot reflects the kind of innovation we want to encourage as we build a truly modern transport ecosystem, without compromising the safety and security of our air transport through meaningful and responsive regulatory framework.”

DICT undersecretary for special concerns Christina Faye Condez-de Sagon emphasized the government’s interest in shaping innovation that fills meaningful gaps in access and logistics.

“We see this as an opportunity to guide the responsible use of drone technology. Our role is to ensure that it benefits people while also supporting the nation’s digital transformation agenda.”

Tyrone Tan, Cluster General Manager of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, added that the pilot supports the company’s vision for smarter communities.

“We are committed to building future-ready cities. Partnering on drone delivery allows us to offer more sustainable, efficient, and forward-thinking services to our residents, office workers, and mall partners.”

With cities across the Philippines facing rising delivery demand and grid-lock thoroughfares, the drone pilot offers a potential blueprint for integrating aerial logistics into commerce nationwide, according to Grab.

If proven viable, the company said it may explore expanding the initiative to additional locations and building drone corridors that relieve pressure from road networks.