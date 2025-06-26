PH firms urged to erase data in decommissioned devices

The Philippines is home to a thriving IT industry that handle vast volumes of sensitive financial, medical, and customer data for global clients. But without certified data erasure protocols, decommissioned hardware can become a hidden point of failure. Breaches may result from device theft, unauthorized resale, or improper disposal.

Global studies show that as many as 67 percent of secondhand drives still contain recoverable data. In a country with limited disposal oversight and frequent IT turnover, that statistic becomes a critical concern.

However, many companies, out of budget concerns or lack of awareness, continue to rely on freeware or ad hoc deletion methods that leave no audit trail. This approach ex-poses organizations to regulatory scrutiny and raises the likelihood of accidental data exposure.

Data protection services don’t end by unplugging a device. By leaving residual data in decommissioned hardware accessible, obsolete equipment can become a gateway for further breaches.

For companies handling financial records, health information, or personal identifiers, the consequences of exposure are too severe to ignore.

Information Technology Security Distribution Inc. (ITSDI) is the official Philippine distributor of Blancco Technology Group, a company that specializes in certified data erasure.

ITSDI equips local companies with secure and standards-compliant erasure and data sanitization tools that secure and safeguard end-of-life data.

Blancco’s solutions do more than wipe files. They permanently erase data and produce tamper-proof certificates that satisfy regulatory audits and client demands.

Earlier this year, Biancco named ITSDI as its 2024 Distributor of the Year for Southeast Asia. The award recognizes not just product knowledge but the ability to help clients integrate data erasure into broader risk management frameworks.

ITSDI supports enterprises, SMEs, and government offices alike with implementation, training, and ongoing technical support.

“We are proud to recognize ITSDI as Blancco’s 2024 Distributor of the Year. This recognition only pushes us to work harder and support our various clients’ data erasure requirements for their total security,” declared Vincent Sim, Blancco regional director for Southeast Asia.

“Hackers and breaches have always created challenges. When it comes to preventing data theft, the best solution will always be a proactive one. When data is permanently and securely removed from decommissioned drives and devices, it can’t be stolen or leaked,” Sim added.