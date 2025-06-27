Asus intros WiFi 7 routers for Pinoy users

Asus Philippines has officially unveiled its latest line of routers designed to bring WiFi 7 technology to everyday users.

At a launch event held on June 25, the company showcased the advantages of WiFi 7, which offers improved speeds and lower latency, with connection capacities that can exceed 2.5 Gigabits per second (Gbps) for Wide Area Network (WAN) connections, an enhancement from the WiFi 6’s maximum of 1Gbps.

The new routers leverage advanced features such as multi-link operation (MLO) technology, allowing multiple connections to be utilized across all available channels rather than being limited to a single one, providing more stable and reliable connection.

Additionally, the incorporation of multi-user multiple-input and multiple-output (MU-MIMO) technology means that several devices can connect simultaneously without compromising overall connection speed.

As smart devices become more prevalent in households, Asus emphasized that WiFi 7 is designed to meet the increasing demands of modern connectivity.

Many new smartphones and next-generation gaming consoles also support WiFi 7, enabling users to engage in high-bandwidth activities like 8K streaming, online gaming, and virtual reality without facing interruptions or lag.

To simplify network management for smart homes, the routers come with an intuitive Asus Router mobile app and Web interface.

Users can take advantage of Asus-exclusive Smart Home Master technology, which allows for customized SSIDs for better WiFi 7 compatibility, efficient IoT device management, and enhanced security for family networks.

During the event, Asus showcased its current WiFi 7 router lineup, which includes products under its ROG, TUF Gaming, Asus, and ZenWiFi brands. The company also announced three upcoming models set to arrive in the Philippines by the third quarter of 2025.

Among the new offerings is the entry-level Asus RT-BE50 router, supporting wired speeds of 2.5Gbps and wireless speeds of 3,600Mbps. This model features advanced network security and parental controls, making it a solid choice for families seeking a secure and user-friendly home networking solution.

For gamers, Asus introduced the flagship ROG Strix GS BE18000 model, capable of wireless speeds up to 18,000 Mbps and supporting 320 MHz channels. Another model, the ROG Strix GS BE 7200X, delivers dual-band speeds of 7,200 Mbps using 160MHz channels.

Both routers are equipped with a high-performance 2.0GHz quad-core CPU, and enhanced cooling solutions, to ensure optimal performance under heavy loads.

Moreover, ROG Strix GS models come fortified with commercial-grade security features, including AiProtection Pro and one-tap security scans, designed to protect smart homes from online threats.

To celebrate the launch, Asus announced the SpeedStakes Promo, running until July 31. Customers who purchase any participating Asus router during this period will have a chance to win an Asus WiFi 7 Router, an Apple Watch SE2, or an iPad 10 (128GB), valued at P24,990.

ROG Strix GS-BE18000

Wireless throughput: 2.4GHz 1376 Mbps (4096QAM) 5GHz 5764 Mbps (4096QAM +160MHz) 6GHz 11529Mbps (4096QAM +320MHz)

Memory Size (ROM/RAM): 256 MB Flash, DDR4 2 GB RAM

Transmit/Receive: 2.4GHz, 2×2 5GHz, 4×4 6GHz,4×4

I/O Port: 1 x 2.5G for WAN 7 x 2.5G for LAN 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1

USB port: USB 3.2 Gen 1 x 1

Operation Channels: 2.4GHz: Region Dependency 5GHz: Region Dependency 6GHz: Region Dependency



ROG Strix GS-BE7200X

Wireless throughput: 2.4GHz 1376 Mbps (4096QAM) 5GHz 5764 Mbps (4096QAM +160MHz)

Memory Size (ROM/RAM): 128 MB Flash, DDR4 1 GB RAM

Transmit/Receive: 2.4GHz, 4×4 5GHz, 4×4

I/O Port: 1 x 10G for WAN 1 x 2.5G for LAN 4 x 10G for LAN

USB port: USB 3.2 Gen 1 x 1

Operation Channels: 2.4GHz: Region Dependency 5GHz: Region Dependency



ASUS RT-BE50