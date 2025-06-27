inDrive inks pact with PITX to provide last-mile transpo for commuters

Ride-hailing firm InDrive has signed a partnership agreement with the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) to provide more options for last-mile connectivity and improve partner drivers’ earning opportunities.

inDrive business development head Sofia Guinto, inDrive regional director Mark Tolley and PITX chief operating officer Mohit Malhi signed a memorandum of agreement for the tie-up.

“At inDrive, we’ve always believed that mobility is a right, not a privilege,” said Guinto. “Simula’t simula, our mission has been to give both passengers and drivers a fair and stronger voice. This partnership with PITX marks more than just a booth — it represents a movement. A movement toward mobility that listens, includes, and empowers – a service Filipinos truly deserve.”

The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), which served over 50 million passengers in 2024, continues to serve high volumes of foot traffic, maintaining its role as a vital transport hub in the metro.

The presence of inDrive at the terminal directly responds to this growing commuter demand by offering rides from PITX to any point in Metro Manila and Metro Manila Urban Transportation Integration Study Update and Capacity Enhancement Program (MUCEP) areas — which include Cavite and Laguna.

inDrive passengers can also enjoy enhanced convenience through a dedicated pickup area and priority dispatch from standby drivers on-site — reducing wait times and improving ride availability.

The partnership with PITX is a key milestone in inDrive’s intensified Ligtas Biyahe campaign. This initiative promotes safer roads for everyone and empowers drivers through community-driven partnerships and fairer ride-hailing practices.

As part of this initiative, the inDrive booth will serve as more than just a booking and support hub. It will distribute Ligtas Biyahe safety materials, serve as a space for future safety and community engagement activities, and provide on-site assistance for both passengers and drivers. These include app navigation support, driver onboarding, and safety orientation sessions.

“We are proud to collaborate with inDrive in rethinking how technology can meet on-ground needs,” said Malhi. “This partnership supports our vision of modernizing transport and prioritizing the safety and welfare of our passengers.”

The inDrive booth is located at Podium Building Taxi Bay Area and was opened to the public last June 26.