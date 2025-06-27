PH gov’t to adopt global power bank safety standard by Aug.

In an effort to curb rising global battery-related incidents in portable power banks, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it is adopting a global safety standard for portable power banks that will serve as the Philippine National Standard (PNS) by August 2025.

The agency said standard will be used as the formal benchmark for manufacturers to ensure consumer safety.

The move aims to establish the relevant international standard as the national guideline. While compliance remains voluntary, the DTI said it strongly encourage the industry to align their products with the updated safety framework.

The initiative was the focus of a recent forum organized by the DTI and the global safety organization UL Standards & Engagement (ULSE).

“With the growing use of power banks and the global surge of battery-related incidents… we must ensure that only safe, reliable, and high-quality power banks and batteries reach our consumers,” DTI secretary Cristina Roque said in a statement.

Roque also stressed the need for “proactive steps to prevent such accidents from happening in the first place.”

The DTI’s Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS) led the conference, which gathered 88 stakeholders including local manufacturers and key agencies like the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and the Bureau of Fire Protection.

During the forum, experts detailed the technical aspects of the UL 2056 standard, which covers the design, construction, and testing of power banks to minimize fire and electrical risks.

Roque said the push for higher industry standards is aligned with the government’s goal of developing future-ready industries.

“We are committed to advancing the battery sector by strengthening local manufacturing, and fostering strategic partnerships that prioritize innovation, safety, and consumer protection,” she added.

The DTI-BPS, as the country’s National Standards Body, develops and promotes such standards to guide local industries in improving product quality and competitiveness.