Canon PH holds ‘back-to-school’ promo for printers, inks

To support students and educational institutions, Canon Marketing Philippines is holding its “Print Your Way to A+” campaign alongside the “Campus Tour 2025” program.

The initiative highlights significant price reductions on ink and an enhanced rewards program designed to provide cost-saving opportunities for students and their families.

During a launch event on June 26, Canon reaffirmed its commitment to delivering reliable printing solutions that maintain productivity while being budget-friendly.

Among the featured products are the Pixma and Maxify MegaTank printers, known for their wireless connectivity, two-sided printing capabilities, and compact designs that make them ideal for limited study spaces. The price drop on ink bottles further enhances the value of these printers for consumers.

The Maxify series’ dedicated economy mode and high-yield ink systems, can produce an 21,000 color pages or 9,000 black pages.

Additionally, Canon has announced an Ink Bundle Promo where in purchases of Pixma MegaTank G2730, G3730, G4770, G3780, and G4780 models until Sept. 30 will include a complimentary set of GI-71 inks.

The Canon Maxify GX7170

To further incentivize students and their families, Canon introduced a rewards program allowing customers to earn points when buying printers and ink. These points can be redeemed through the Canon App at over 400 merchants nationwide via Giftaway e-gift certificates.

As part of the Campus Tour 2025, Canon will explain these promotions in detail and offer engaging activities, hands-on product demonstrations, and creative material production sessions to students and faculty.

The tour commenced with a visit to De La Salle University in June and will continue to several other institutions, including Centro Escolar Integrated School, De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, FEU High School, University of Santo Tomas, Assumption College, Ateneo de Manila University, Miriam College, and Lyceum of the Philippines University throughout July and August.