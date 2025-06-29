Haier Mini LED TV debuts in PH market

Consumer electronics firm Haier Philippines has teamed up with appliance retailer Abenson to unveil the latest in home entertainment technology — the Haier Mini LED TV.

The launch took place on June 27, under the theme “Where Color Meets Innovation,” which showcased the TV model’s clarity and vivid colors designed to enhance home entertainment experiences for Filipino households.

“We’re not just unveiling a new television; we’re presenting a smarter way of living,” said Angeli Patricio, senior marketing manager of Haier Philippines, during the launch.

The Haier Mini LED TV features True Color Pro technology, which delivers more vibrant and accurate colors. Its ultra-fine contrast, enabled by mini-LED backlighting, ensures deeper blacks, while powerful AI integration allows compatibility with various smart home applications.

The TV’s display is TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light, which helps minimize eye strain during extended viewing sessions.

In in terms of audio quality, the Haier Mini LED TV boasts an impressive audio setup, equipped with a KEF sound system featuring a 2.1 channel subwoofer that delivers crisp treble and deep bass sounds.

Haier Mini LED H75M95EUX

The device also includes Dolby integration, allowing for cinema-quality viewing and sound through Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Gamers will appreciate the Game Mode Pro feature, ensuring responsive and lag-free gameplay, while the 32GB storage enhances video playback and provides ample space for games.

A standout feature is the solar-rechargeable remote control, designed to eliminate the hassle of battery replacements. The TV also supports voice-activated controls via its built-in AI, which enhances the overall home entertainment experience through innovative, user-focused design.

Here are the basic specifications of the two variants of the Haier Mini LED TV:

Haier Mini LED H65M95EUX

Screen Size: 65″

Active Screen Area: 64.5″

Brightness: 600 nits

HDMI Ports: 4

Estimated Lifetime: 30,000 hours

Resolution: 16:9, 3840 x 2160

Refresh Rate: 144Hz

CPU: ARM CA73 Quad core with TEE 1.3Ghz

RAM: 3GB 64bits, DDR4@2666Mbps

ROM: 32GB

System: Google TV

Gross Weight kg: 28.5KG

Net Dimension (Without Stand: 1448.3 x 78.5 x 874.3mm

Price: P56,999

Haier Mini LED H75M95EUX

Screen Size: 75″

Active Screen Area: 74.6″

Brightness: 600 nits, 2,000 nits peak

HDMI Ports: 4

Estimated Lifetime: 30,000 hours

Resolution: 16:9, 3840 x 2160

Refresh Rate: 144Hz

CPU: ARM CA73 Quad core with TEE 1.3Ghz

RAM: 3GB 64bits, DDR4@2666Mbps

ROM: 32GB

System: Google TV

Gross Weight kg: 39.0KG

Net Dimension (Without Stand: 1669.9 x 81.1 x 1000.2mm

Price: P72,999

Both models are now available at Abenson stores and online. Orders placed by Sept. 27 can take advantage of a P12,000 discount, bringing the prices down to P44,999 for the 65″ variant and P60,999 for the 75″.

Early buyers will also receive a Haier Coffee Maker, free delivery within Mega Manila, free wall brackets, and professional installation, totaling more than P19,000 in savings.