IBM touts power of software suite deployed at Meralco unit

To showcase the power of digital transformation in the energy sector, tech titan IBM highlighted its collaboration with Meralco PowerGen Corporation (MGen) at a media event last June 26.

IBM has deployed the Maximo Application Suite (MAS), which promises to revolutionize asset lifecycle management (ALM) for MGen and its diverse energy portfolio.

MGen, a major power generator operating across 12 provinces in the Philippines, has recognized the potential of the IBM MAS to streamline its operations.

The suite will facilitate rapid retrieval and summarization of asset data to enhance monitoring, maintenance, and reliability planning for the company, which heavily relies on its assets.

Christine Llanto-Ravelo, country software leader at IBM Philippines, expressed pride in the company’s role in supporting MGen’s digital transformation, emphasizing the importance of managing and maintaining diverse assets to provide reliable and sustainable energy in the Philippines.

As an organization heavily reliant on assets, MGen plans to leverage MAS to streamline critical operations including work order creation, service request management, and tracking of assets, inventory, and procurement workflows.

The comprehensive visibility and control throughout the asset lifecycle will empower MGen to enhance operational efficiency, minimize downtime, and maximize asset performance.

MGen’s diverse portfolio incorporates advanced, low-carbon technologies. One of its flagship initiatives, the MTerra Solar Project, aims to establish the world’s largest integrated solar PV and battery energy storage system in Nueva Ecija and Bulacan.

Furthermore, MGen’s investment in PacificLight Power in Singapore reinforces its growing international presence.

With the IBM MAS, MGen is set to enhance its asset management capabilities, incorporating monitoring of various power generation assets such as coal, LNG, diesel, and solar facilities.

The software will also streamline maintenance, procurement integration, and finance visibility, enabling MGen to operate with greater efficiency and precision.

According to a recent study by research firm IDC, organizations leveraging IBM Maximo can expect average benefits of approximately $13.9 million annually by 2024.

The advantages of the IBM MAS include improved asset utilization, data-driven decision-making, enhanced workforce efficiency, predictive maintenance, reduced ownership costs, and alignment with sustainability goals encompassing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) requirements.