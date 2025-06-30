PH gov’t taps private sector to boost national AI literacy, workforce readiness

The Philippine government has officially partnered with the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) – Education and Jobs Sector Group to launch a national upskilling initiative aimed at expanding artificial intelligence (AI) literacy and preparing the Filipino workforce for an AI-powered future.

The partnership was finalized during a meeting between Pres. Marcos Jr. and the PSAC – Education and Jobs Sector Group last Wednesday, June 25.

During the meeting, the PSAC presented a detailed blueprint for “enterprise-based education” and AI training, designed to enhance AI literacy among young Filipinos and equip them with the skills demanded by an increasingly AI-driven global economy.

Presidential Communications Office undersecretary and Palace press officer Claire Castro emphasized the far-reaching benefits of the collaboration.

“The upskilling initiative using AI will help expand AI literacy in the country,” Castro stated during a press briefing on Thursday, June 26. “It will also prepare employees for an AI-powered future and strengthen the nation’s capacity not just in using, but also in creating AI systems.”

Beyond AI upskilling for students, discussions during the meeting also encompassed vital topics concerning the Philippine labor market, the burgeoning semiconductor industry, and broader educational reforms.

Furthermore, the initiative will see an expansion of early immersion programs for students within professional environments, a critical step in providing young people with early exposure to the realities of the workplace.

“Aside from upskilling, student work immersion will also be intensified for early exposure of youth to the professional work environment,” Castro added. “Together with the private sector, the government continues to work and take action to achieve the country’s development and economic goals.”