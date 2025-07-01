Radenta staging ‘Vantiq AI Summit’ on July 8 to 9

Radenta Technologies, one of the country’s premier solutions integrators, is hosting the first ever Vantiq AI Summit in the Philippines from July 8 to 9, Tuesday and Wednesday, at the Edsa Shangri-la Hotel in Mandaluyong City.

Vantiq AI Summit is a must-see event to hear global leaders in AI and smart city innovation. Live demonstrations and real customer use cases will be featured.

It is also an opportunity to connect with industry leaders, peers, policy makers, and AI pioneers. Admission is free to select industry representatives. Early registration is encouraged.

Vantiq is a leading-edge platform for rapidly creating real-time, event-driven enterprise applications. It revolutionizes software automation with Generative AI for public safety, defense, cybersecurity, healthcare, energy, smart spaces, and telecom. Vantiq has its headquarters in California, USA with offices in London, Tokyo, and Seoul.

Vantiq chief health officer Ryan Vega

On July 8, from 1 to 4:15pm, Vantiq chief health officer Dr. Ryan Vega will touch on AI-driven transformation in healthcare. Vega is the former chief innovation officer for the US Veterans Health Administration.

His work has spanned large-scale digital modernization efforts, design and deployment of innovative care and payment models, and early design and development of healthcare software focused on improving healthcare delivery and experience for patients and providers.

Vega also currently sits as the physician-in-residence for the Digital Medicine Society and holds academic appointments as an adjunct assistant professor in the Department of Health Administration at Georgetown University, as well as a clinical assistant professor of medicine at George Washington University.

Vantiq’s foray into healthcare aims to elevate efficiency, safety, and patient experience with its AI-powered platform that delivers real-time intelligence, automates workflows, and enhances predictive maintenance.

Vantiq advisory board member Steve Cercone

On July 9, 8am to 11:15am, Vantiq advisory board member Steve Cercone will talk about public safety. He is a former California Chief of Police and the founder and president of Safe Cities Global, a business development consulting firm serving public safety technology providers.

He served as public safety and security executive for Accenture, Oracle, Amazon, and Ingram Micro. Cercone sits on the corporate council of the Citizens Crime Commission of New York City and serves as Global Public Safety Lead for the Smart Cities Council.

Cercone will discuss how Vantiq’s AI-powered platform delivers real-time intelligence, automates workflows, and enhances predictive maintenance, ensuring more efficient defense operations.

Vantiq vice president for business development for Asia Pacific Sameer Bhandari

Sameer Bhandari, Vantiq vice president for business development for Asia Pacific, will speak on Smart Cities on July 9, 1pm-4:15pm.

Bhandari leads Vantiq’s business development efforts across Asia Pacific, championing real-time AI solutions for smart, resilient urban infrastructures.

As a key contributor to the Smart Cities Council APAC chapter, Sameer joined the 2024 Sydney Digital Twin Built Summit, where he outlined how event-driven platforms can transform asset management, disaster response, and public safety in growing cities

In a featured episode of the Smart Cities Council Podcast, he delved into Vantiq’s four-step real-time orchestration model: ingest, analyze, orchestrate, and auto-learn.

He illustrated how the platform’s AI-driven workflows empower seamless coordination between sensors, systems, and people — enhancing everything from traffic control and health services to smart building operations.

Sameer continues to engage deeply with the SCC community — leading webinars on AI-enabled urban management and co-developing pilot programs in healthcare, defense, and infrastructure. His thought leadership emphasizes pragmatic deployment strategies that condition cities to integrate new intelligence layers without disrupting legacy systems.

Through these initiatives, Sameer strengthens Vantiq’s role as a trusted innovation partner, helping APAC cities navigate digital transformation with agility, intelligence, and resilience.”

“Radenta is always guided by its mission of bringing the best and the latest in technology to the Philippines,” comments AI Nexus director Ana Grace Marcial. “AI is no longer just an app on your devices. It is transforming healthcare, city planning, public safety, among others.”

Join the Vantiq Summit and explore how AI is reshaping the future. To sign up and find out more, call 0961-596-7198 or email [email protected].