Nvidia pitches RTX 50-powered PCs to Pinoy students

Nvidia Philippines, a maker of graphics processing unit (GPU), hosted an event with its partner retailers to unveil the latest RTX 50 series laptops and desktops.

The event, held last July 1, showcased the available — and upcoming — range of devices ideal for the school year, featuring attractive promotional offerings.

The event highlighted the RTX 50 series of GPUs, which includes the latest entry-level model, RTX 5050, alongside the earlier released, mid- to top-tier variants.

This new series is powered by Nvidia’s latest proprietary Blackwell Neural Rendering Architecture, delivering enhanced performance with faster processing speeds and the capability to utilize larger AI models.

One of the standout features of the RTX 50 series is its energy efficiency, consuming only half the power of the previous 40 series. This makes the new GPUs ideal for laptops, allowing for extended battery life while effectively handling graphics-intensive tasks.

Additionally, Nvidia has designed the RTX 50 series to be thin, measuring just 14.9mm, enabling integration into sleek and portable laptop designs.

In terms of graphical performance, the RTX 50 series excel in multi-frame generation, leveraging AI technology to create additional frames between rendered outputs. This capability significantly increases frame rate values, resulting in smoother and more fluid animations.

The AI processing power of the RTX 50 series is impressive, reaching 798 TOPS with the 8GB RTX 5070 model, and soaring to 1,924 TOPS with the 24GB RTX 5090. The architecture and AI processing also helps in improving 3D rendering, video editing, and other generative AI functions.

The Nvidia RTX 50 series is now available through major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and Razer.

To celebrate the release of the RTX 5050 model, and the early school season, Nvidia affiliate retailers including PC Express, PCWorx, Silicon Valley, and VillMan Computer participated in the event, showcasing RTX 50 laptops alongside exciting discounts.