PCC says ‘Konektadong Pinoy’ will foster competition in telecom sector

The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) reiterated on Tuesday, July 1, the importance of legislation which will promote competition such as the “Konektadong Pinoy” bill.

In a statement, the PCC said incorporating competition principles into the country’s digital connectivity framework is essential to improving telecommunications services.

“The Konektadong Pinoy Bill, which was recently ratified by Congress, is a landmark reform that will help build a more inclusive, competitive, and consumer-centric digital economy, where innovation and accessibility are driven by market competition,” the agency said.

PCC chairperson Michael G. Aguinaldo underscored that the bill’s provisions, such as streamlining the approval process for telecommunications providers, promoting open access, and reducing market entry barriers, are aligned with the PCC’s mandate to foster fair and open markets.

“By institutionalizing competition in the digital infrastructure sector, the bill can help lower costs, improve service quality, and expand access, especially in underserved areas,” Aguinaldo said.

He added that the bill also reinforces the state’s commitment to data inclusivity and consumer welfare by encouraging a more dynamic and responsive telecommunications market.

The PCC previously co-hosted the “Konektadong Pinoy: A Pro-Filipino, Pro-Consumer, Pro-Competition Digital Connectivity Law” policy forum last March 28 at the University of the Philippines Law Center.

The event, held in partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the National Economic and Development Authority (now the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development), brought together stakeholders from government, industry, and academe to discuss the bill’s potential impact on the telecommunications sector.