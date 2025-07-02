SC, Korean aid agency launch survey to modernize PH courts

To support its goal of modernizing the Philippine judicial system, the Supreme Court (SC), in partnership with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (Koica) Philippines, launched the Koica implementation survey on Monday, June 30, at the SC Session Hall in Manila.

The project seeks to integrate electronic systems into court operations, which includes tools for verifying case details and managing court records. It also plans to turn paper records into digital files.

To support this rollout, key court personnel will receive training to ensure they have the skills needed to use the new systems effectively.

Chief justice Alexander G. Gesmundo led the SC at the launch. He was joined by senior associate justice Marvic Leonen and associate justice Raul B. Villanueva.

Also present were Koica headquarters Southeast Asia team manager Choi Myung Keun, Koica Philippines country director Jung Youngsun, and presiding judge Park Byungmin of South Korea.

Earlier in January, the SC signed a formal partnership with Koica, a Korean government agency that provides development assistance. As a first step, Koica conducted a preliminary survey from January 6 to 15, 2025, designed to gather essential information for the project.

The implementation survey will build on those findings by analyzing current laws, court processes, and IT systems.

It will also assess the SC’s eCourt PH to identify areas for improvement and ensure it aligns with the judiciary’s modernization goals.

Leonen gave updates on the status of eCourt PH, which seeks to fully digitize court proceedings by April 2026. Through eCourt PH, the SC is moving toward a fully automated and paperless system. This includes virtual hearings, electronic filing (eFiling), and real-time tracking and monitoring of cases.

Villanueva welcomed Koica’s involvement, noting that its experience and skills align with the SC’s vision under the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027 (SPJI).

Koica experts also presented the results of its initial survey and outlined the goals of the implementation survey. These include providing timely access to important data, clearly defining the SC’s needs, and focusing on key systems that will drive meaningful reform.

Jung said the initiative is about turning ideas into real progress through innovative technology that empowers the judiciary.