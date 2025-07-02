Visa goes all-out on AI, rolls out digital payment solutions in PH

To transform the digital payment landscape, digital payment firm Visa has introduced a suite of solutions aimed at enhancing digital payment experiences in the Philippines.

The announcement comes as the country’s digital payment sector flourishes, with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reporting that 50% of retail payments were digitized in 2023, indicating a rising adoption for more sophisticated payment options.

As digital transactions continue to rise within the country, Visa is aiming that its AI-enabled offerings will empower consumers and business owners alike, ensuring secure and seamless payment experiences.

Poojyata Khattar, head of product for regional Southeast Asia at Visa, discussed the offerings of Visa, stating that “The Philippines’ digital economy remains vibrant, and Visa’s cutting-edge innovations are key to keeping the country at the forefront of payment technology. With Visa’s trusted payment infrastructure and advanced AI capabilities, these seamless, secure, and enjoyable experiences are now within reach for everyone in the country.”

Highlighting the need for trust in an era of automated commerce, Visa has invested over $3 billion in AI and data infrastructure over the past decade, through company’s new initiative, the Visa Intelligent Commerce. This opens Visa’s payments network to developers and engineers who are building the next generation of AI commerce solutions in the Asia Pacific.

By providing integrated APIs and a commercial partner program, Visa enables developers to deploy AI commerce capabilities securely and at scale. Collaborations are already underway with prominent companies such as Ant International, Grab, and Tencent to enhance secure and seamless checkout experiences.

Visa is also set to introduce several new services designed to simplify payment processes for consumers and merchants in the Philippines:

Visa Pay – Connects participating wallets to any Visa-accepting merchant, both locally and internationally, so buyers can transact in-store or online seamlessly. Local partner would be Maya.

Digital Identity – the platform includes solutions like “Passkeys” and “Tap to Confirm,” to simplify user identification while bolstering payment security, and would be locally integrated with Maybank.

Visa Accept – designed for micro-sellers, this service enables direct payments to eligible Visa debit cards via any NFC-enabled smartphone. To be initially launched in Vietnam, but plans for local partnerships are on the way.

Additionally, Visa is continuously adapting to the evolving needs of consumers, especially Millennials and Gen Z, who prioritize flexible and convenient payment options.

The company has introduced the “Flex Credential” card, which allows users to easily switch between debit, credit, and reward points.

Launched initially in Japan, the Flex Credential has already attracted over five million account holders, with transaction activity significantly exceeding national averages.

After facilitating cryptocurrency transactions for over five years, Visa has announced its expansion into stablecoin-backed cards, settlements, and programmable money.

The company has partnered with StraitsX to enable stablecoin settlements in the Asia Pacific region and is seeking additional partners to broaden its Visa Tokenized Asset Platform (VTAP) for fiat-backed tokens.