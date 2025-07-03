PH students wins award for AI-based waste management tracking system

A group of Filipino students won an award for devising a waste management tracking system at the 2025 APAC Solution Challenge, which was held during the demo day of the 2025 APAC Digital Transformation Forum in Manila this June.

The competition brought together student-led projects from across Asia Pacific (APAC), each of which employed Google AI tools to address critical global challenges.

The award celebrates the project that effectively leveraged AI technology to develop a practical solution to pressing issues that affect our communities.

The lone Filipino delegation was comprised by students Josh Gorospe, Joaquin Galang, Eisha Janel Tablante Alva, and Angelica Mae Tadique — all from Holy Angel University in Angeles, Pampanga.

By winning the People’s Choice Award for their submission, the group also won a cash prize of $1,000.

“It’s one thing to talk about the potential of AI. It’s another thing entirely to witness it in the hands of brilliant, passionate students who are using it not to chase trends, but to heal our planet, strengthen our communities, and even save lives,” said Sapna Chadha, vice president for Google Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier in a LinkedIn post congratulating the finalists.

“To all the finalists: you are not the “next generation” waiting in the wings — you are leading right now. Your work is a breathtaking reminder that the heart of innovation isn’t just code; it’s about courage and compassion.”

Antonio García Zaballos, director of Digital Sector Office at ADB, added: “The Google Solution Challenge was a cornerstone of the Asia Pacific Digital Transformation Forum 2025. We saw the power of student-led innovation to address real-world challenges in healthcare, sustainability, trade, and tourism through technology and AI. The energy and creativity of the students were truly inspiring – we are seeing the future of sustainable digital transformation in the Asia Pacific region.”

Other award recipients at the forum included GeoGemma (who won Best AI Use Case) and (N + 1)-th Time’s the Charm from Pakistan, Atempo from Konkuk University in South Korea, who won the Most Societal Impact Award for their AI-powered emergency room matching platform, as well as other teams from South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, and Japan.