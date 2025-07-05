Local PC shipment falls 12.2% in Q1 as education demand slows

According to the latest report of research firm, the Philippine traditional PC Market (desktops, notebooks, and workstations) dropped by 12.2% year-on-year in in the first quarter of 2025 to 617,000 units.

“In Q1 2025, the Philippine PC market recorded strong growth in the consumer and private sectors, but was offset by a sharp decline in education-related shipments,” said Roben Dispo, associate research analyst at IDC Philippines.

“The drop in the education segment was expected, following the fulfillment of three years’ worth of Department of Education Computerization Program (DCP) budgets from 2022 to 2024. That funding drove a double-digit increase in education-related shipments last year, creating a high base of comparison. As a result, the overall market contracted in Q1 2025 compared to the much stronger education-driven quarter in 2024, even as demand from consumers and private organizations continues to build.”

In Q1 2025, Acer retained its lead in the Philippine PC market with a 24.1 market share.

A report by market research firm GfK put Acer’s total market share during the same period at 35.7%, with a 34.2% share in consumer notebooks, and a 40.6% share in gaming laptops.

Following Acer is Lenovo and HP. All the top three vendors maintained a strong presence across both consumer and commercial segments.

Asus, with most activity in the consumer space, placed fourth, while Dell followed closely, primarily driven by commercial shipments.

As the education-driven surge tapered off, the private sector maintained strong momentum, with many organizations, especially in the BPO industry, refreshing PCs purchased during the pandemic. This segment is expected to continue growing throughout 2025.

Meanwhile, the consumer market showed strong resilience in Q1 and is projected to sustain growth, supported by high consumer confidence.