DTI intros E-Commerce PH Trustmark for online firms

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has launched the E-Commerce Philippine Trustmark through a new online portal to ensure the safety and reliability of online transactions in the country.

The initiative is envisioned to help consumers identify legitimate online merchants and assure them that they are transacting with a business that follows fair, transparent, and safe online practices.

The trade agency said the Trustmark also gives certified businesses a competitive advantage in a marketplace where reputation matters.

The E-Commerce Philippine Trustmark is a digital badge issued to online businesses that comply with fair e-commerce practices, consumer protection rules and applicable standards pursuant to Republic Act 11967, or the Internet Transactions Act of 2023.

DTI secretary Cristina A. Roque emphasized the importance of strengthening trust in digital transactions.

“Trust is essential in the digital marketplace. Through the E-Commerce Philippine Trustmark, we are empowering consumers to shop with greater confidence while encouraging businesses to follow established standards and uphold responsible online practices.”

The Trustmark will be displayed prominently on websites, seller profiles, or product pages. For those with physical stores, the Trustmark may likewise be clearly displayed at the holder’s registered place of business.

To apply, businesses must complete the online application form at trustmark.dti.gov.ph and submit the necessary supporting documents including registration certificates from the DTI, the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Cooperative Development Authority and Bureau of Internal Revenue Certificate of Registration.