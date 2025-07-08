Best Western partners with Clark-based Savers Group Holdings

Global hotel franchise Best Western International (BWI) has officially signed a Developer Agreement with Savers Group Holdings (SGH), marking a significant step in their collaboration to enhance the hospitality industry in the Philippines.

During the contract signing event on July 7, Olivier Berrivin, vice president for Asia Pacific at BWI, noted that SGH was chosen as BWI’s exclusive developer in the country due to its proven expertise in real estate, retail, and hospitality.

The partnership aims to leverage SGH’s extensive experience to strengthen BWI’s operations in the region.

Berrivin highlighted the ongoing success of the Best Western Plus Metro Clark branch, which SGH manages. This location has become a popular destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE), as well as a favored spot for family and sports activities.

The collaboration over the past decade has bolstered BWI’s reputation for exemplary hospitality, particularly in Region 3.

In addition to management, SGH provides comprehensive building solutions, backed by over 40 years of experience in heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and appliance installation. This expertise positions SGH as an asset in helping BWI meet both company and local government standards in developing new facilities.

To commemorate this partnership, SGH has announced the relaunch of the Best Western Plus Hotel Subic, which 94 guest rooms, multiple dining options, and a ballroom.

Scheduled to open on August 1, the hotel will feature modern accommodations and upscale amenities, reflecting the renowned hospitality that Best Western is recognized for worldwide.

SGH chairman Jaime Uy expressed pride in the partnership, stating, “We are proud to be entrusted by Best Western to help grow its footprint in the Philippines. Through this Developer Agreement, we look forward to working with hotel owners who share our passion for excellence, innovation, and service.”