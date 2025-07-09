Ex-Naver Cloud CEO joins Converge ICT board

In a move to bolster its transformation into a full-fledged technology company, fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has elected Park Weongi, former CEO of Naver Cloud, to its Board of Directors during its meeting on July 8.

Park, a respected leader in cloud and digital infrastructure with over 30 years of global experience, brings deep technology expertise that will help steer Converge through its next phase of growth.

His election supports the company’s ongoing shift from pure fiber broadband services to a broader suite of technology solutions, including enterprise cloud, AI-enabled services, and digital platforms.

“At this critical stage of our evolution into a technology company, we are building a leadership team that matches the scale and complexity of our ambitions,” said Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy.

“Mr. Park’s track record in leading large-scale digital transformations and building future-ready infrastructure aligns perfectly with our vision to elevate the Philippines’ digital economy. His presence on our Board is not only strategic — it’s transformational.”

Park will serve the unexpired term of Francis Ed. Lim who was recently appointed as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Park will join the Board Risk Oversight Committee and the Remuneration Committee.

As CEO of Naver Cloud from 2014 to 2022, Park led the company through a phase of rapid innovation and scale, expanding its cloud service portfolio from 22 to over 200 offerings across IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS.

He also spearheaded Naver’s sustainable data center strategy, earning the company a Platinum LEED certification.

From 2023 to 2025, Park served as CEO of Naver Cloud Asia Pacific, where he drove regional expansion into 10 international markets and forged key partnerships across Southeast Asia.

His leadership roots run deep in enterprise IT, with earlier roles at IBM and Telus Canada, where he led global IT services and telecom operations, respectively.

Converge’s pivot to becoming a techco involves significant investment in digital platforms, data centers, cloud services, and AI-based solutions.

Park’s experience scaling Naver’s cloud business and navigating fast-evolving technology markets will directly inform Converge’s strategy in these areas.

“Converge is no longer just a connectivity company. We’re building the digital backbone of the future — and we need board-level guidance from leaders who’ve already built those foundations at a global scale,” Uy added.

Park currently serves as executive advisor to Naver Cloud, offering strategic guidance as the company continues to expand across Asia.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Yonsei University in South Korea.

During its July 8 meeting, the Converge Board also appointed Arlene San Juan as company treasurer, taking on the role from Christine R. Blabagno who was announced as the chief risk officer, concurrent with her duty as the deputy chief finance officer.