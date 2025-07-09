Facing backlash at home, PH gambling firm DigiPlus expands to Brazil

DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the local operator behind online gambling apps BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, said it is set to launch its operations in Brazil this September.

DigiPlus said Brazil’s online gambling market estimated to be twice the size of the Philippines, paving the way for significant new avenues of growth for the company.

Brazil, with a population exceeding 200 million and nearly 90% Internet penetration, stands as one of Latin America’s most rapidly expanding online gambling markets. A report from LCA Economic Consulting estimates the country’s online gambling market size at approximately $4.6 billion.

DigiPlus, led by local tycoon Eusebio Tanco, is taking a beating — both in the stock market and the public opinion – recently due to perceived ills brought about by online gambling. A number of legislations in both houses of Congress have been filed to restrict or ban it totally.

For Brazil, DigiPlus said it will introduce a lineup of live streamed games, slots, table games, and exclusive self-developed digital entertainment content tailored to Brazilian players.

All offerings, it said, will be delivered via the company’s technology infrastructure, recently bolstered by its migration to Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“We are excited to bring world-class entertainment to new markets, leveraging the strengths and expertise we’ve cultivated in the Philippines,” stated Tanco. “Our entry into Brazil is a key component of our strategic expansion program, designed to usher in DigiPlus’ next phase of growth.”

A local team, possessing extensive cultural and regulatory knowledge, is already established in Brazil, the company said. The team, it added, will ensure that DigiPlus Brazil delivers not only popular global gambling apps but also high-quality local experiences and promotes responsible gambling.

In March, industry specialist Graham Tidey was appointed as country manager for DigiPlus’ Brazil operations.

DigiPlus’ expansion comes on the heels of Brazil’s implementation of a structured legal framework for online gambling. In 2024, the Brazilian government formally approved regulations for both online betting and gambling, establishing clear guidelines for licensed operators, consumer protections, and fair taxation.

“The regulatory clarity has opened the door for international players like DigiPlus to legally enter the market, offering local players secure, properly regulated, and responsibly managed digital entertainment experiences,” the company said.

DigiPlus said its expansion to Brazil is part of its broader strategy to extend its market leadership beyond Southeast Asia.