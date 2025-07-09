Lazada PH sellers see dynamic e-commerce fueled by AI

Fresh off its 6.6. mid-year sale, online shopping platform Lazada Philippines is aiming to sustain its growth with a dynamic mix of education, innovation, and AI-powered tools tailored for sellers on its platform.

By providing smarter technologies and learning opportunities, Lazada said it is helping shape a more inclusive and future-ready online shopping ecosystem for Filipino brands and sellers in the digital era.

AI adoption is playing a central role in how sellers grow on the platform. For many brands on LazMall, AI is transforming how they manage inventory, forecast demand, and connect with customers.

“We use AI to predict sales by analyzing the past five years of data,” shared Sultan Joson of Cloud Logic. “It helps us align our manual forecasts and prepare more accurately. That kind of insight is incredibly valuable as the platform grows more competitive.”

AI tools help level the playing field for smaller businesses. Tasks that were once time-consuming or expensive — like writing product captions or enhancing images — can now be done faster and more efficiently.

“Our investments in AI are designed to empower all sellers, whether they come from established brands or are first-time entrepreneurs,” said Pauline Castro, user product operations head at Lazada Philippines.

“Integrating AI into core parts of the platform helps them make informed decisions and boost efficiency, and ultimately enrich experiences for both sellers and customers.”

Lazada University, the platform’s educational arm, offers training modules and resources that complement these tools. Sellers can upskill continuously and stay informed about market trends, content strategies, and new platform features.

Adding a global dimension to its empowerment strategy, Lazada Philippines selected 11 top-performing sellers based on key criteria to ensure a diverse and impactful group, bringing them to the Alibaba Campus in Hangzhou, China for the Lazada-Alibaba E-commerce Executive Education Program, alongside other delegates from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

In collaboration with the Alibaba Global Initiative and the Electronic World Trade Platform, participants engaged in immersive learning sessions with Alibaba experts on digital marketing, AI practices, and cross-border brand building.

Site visits to innovation hubs such as the Alibaba Museum, DeepRobotics, Shenhao Technology, and Future Park Exhibition Hall gave sellers firsthand exposure to technologies shaping the future of retail.

“What I saw in China was five years into the future,” said Tin Montinola of Bench Philippines. “With what Lazada is already offering here — especially in AI and data — we’re not far behind. It’s an exciting time to be part of this transformation.”

“I was really inspired by Alibaba’s vision,” added Grace Cruz, founder of online-first perfume brand Scent Swatch. “Lazada makes it easy to start a business, but it doesn’t stop there. The AI tools, the business insights, they help you keep growing. Every step of the way, it’s like having a coach built into the platform.”

Sellers say the AI tools are also improving customer experiences. Stronger forecasting means better inventory and fewer fulfillment delays. More compelling listings and targeted marketing help shoppers find what they need faster—and build greater trust in what they’re buying.

“AI helps you know your customers better — who they are, what they need, and how to deliver it,” Gabby Recto of top marketplace store Ready for Great Business noted. “It’s not just about selling more. It’s about selling smarter.”

“Sellers are at the heart of our business, enabling us to deliver a superior online shopping experience. We continue to invest in AI and education because the future of eCommerce is about more than technology—it’s about people,” said Carlos Barrera, CEO at Lazada Philippines.

“By integrating intelligent tools, learning resources, and real-world experiences, we’re building an ecosystem where every Filipino seller can succeed.”