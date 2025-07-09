Regus co-working space to open in Bohol, 14 PH locations

Co-working space and virtual office operator International Workplace Group (IWG) is set to open the first Regus center in Bohol in October 2025, marking its debut in one of the country’s fastest-growing regional economies.

IWG currently operates 39 centers across the Philippines and is rapidly expanding in key growth areas as part of its nationwide expansion plan to operate 50 centers by the end of 2025.

The Bohol launch follows recent openings in Pampanga, Batangas, Cavite, Makati and Cebu, as the company deepens its footprint beyond Metro Manila.

Beyond 2025, the company has also signed 14 new Philippine locations, with some sites already operational and others scheduled to launch between Q4 2025 and 2026. These are:

Cebu Exchange Tower – IWG’s third and fourth Regus centers in Cebu

Island Central Mall – IWG’s first Regus and first center in Lapu-Lapu, Cebu

Asiatown IT Park – A high quality Regus workspace in Cebu City

Elijah Hotel and Residences – IWG’s first center in Dasmarinas Cavite

Century Diamond Tower – IWG’s Second SPACES center in Makati

The Stiles Enterprise Plaza – IWG’s third SPACES in Makati

Laureano di Trevi Towers – A premium HQ center in Makati City.

E-Square Mall – IWG’s first Regus in San Juan

Vertis North Plaza – A state-of-the-art Regus center in Quezon City

The Galleon – IWG’s first Signature workspace by Regus in the Philippines

Alveo Financial Tower – IWG’s fourth Regus in BGC

Kalayaan Building – IWG’s first HQ in Makati

Mabuhay IT Park – IWG’s first center in General Santos City

Notably, the Cebu Exchange Tower and Elijah Hotel and Residences locations are “roll-in” sites, a conversion of competitor-operated workspaces.

Strategically located in the heart of Tagbilaran — Bohol’s capital and gateway city — the new Regus center will offer flexible workspaces for professionals, startups and businesses across sectors, including tourism and Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM).

Tagbilaran is also fast becoming a hub for tech companies and startups — fueled by a strong talent pipeline from its 25 universities.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Bohol’s economy grew by 6.6% in 2024 with its GDP reaching ₱182.4 billion and the services sector contributing 74%.

Complementing this momentum are major infrastructure upgrades, including the expansion of the Bohol-Panglao International Airport, which is expected to handle up to 3.9 million passengers annually by 2030.

“This expansion is driven by the real needs we’re seeing from businesses on the ground,” said Rowena Bravo-Natividad, country manager for IWG Philippines. “Companies are looking for greater flexibility, accessibility, and quality — especially in fast-growing areas outside Metro Manila. We’re proud to bring IWG’s global standards to more cities across the country.”

Research by leading academics has found that flexibility in working patterns offers a multitude of benefits for employees, including enhanced work-life balance, financial savings and health benefits. Employers also reap the rewards of hybrid models through increased firm productivity, cost savings, and a more efficient, engaged workforce.