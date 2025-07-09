Techno Holdings ventures into health and wellness as it marks 35th year

Techno Holdings Corporation, the company behind ten subsidiaries operating across six business sectors, is expanding its reach and footprint into health, beauty, and wellness.

Founded by its chairman, William “Bill” Stelton, it has been dedicated to improving lives since its founding 35 years ago in 1990. Stelton is also the chairman and CEO of The Bistro Group.

The company has interests in commercial food service equipment, lighting solutions, fitness equipment, turf care management, health & wellness, F&B, and hospitality sectors, catering both to businesses and directly to consumers.

Their portfolio boasts Karada, Steltz International, HKR Equipment Corporation, The Turf Company, Miss Esthe, Stelton Dermascience, Express Relief and Finix Corporation.

This year, it will strengthen its presence in the health and wellness industries by launching two new brands- Phiten/Phiten IP Salon and Nora Salon/Nora Lab.

“As the parent holding company, Techno Holdings’ subsidiaries are diverse, not competing, but complementary, catering to a wide spectrum of lifestyle needs,” said Techno Holdings vice president for business development Mylene Manlogon.

The companies under Techno Holdings include Steltz International, which imports high-end lighting solutions worldwide, and The Turf Company, the country’s leading provider of comprehensive solutions for managing and maintaining golf courses, sports-themed estates, resorts, and recreation facilities.

Meanwhile, HKR Equipment Corporation has been the industry leader in distributing foodservice equipment in the Philippines since 1993, serving restaurants, cafés, hotels, bakeries, supermarkets, QSRs, hospitals, commissaries, and industrial kitchens.

Techno Holdings also promotes healthy living through its subsidiaries. The Finix Corporation supplies gyms, sports facilities, and fitness centers with top-tier fitness equipment. Stelton Dermascience is a premier aesthetic clinic staffed by experienced medical professionals.

Techno Holdings has brought several Japanese companies to the Philippines, with more to come.

“Japan is known for credibility, and Mr. Stelton is a big fan of Japanese quality,” shares Lilet Martinez, VP for operations.

One of these is Karada, which specializes in the ancient tradition of restoring the body’s inner balance through muscle and bone alignment.

Since its opening in 2012, it has over 19 branches nationwide. Karada also operates Express Relief, which offers affordable chair massages on the go.

Miss Esthe is another company operated by Techno Holdings. It is a Facial Salon and Skin Care franchise from Matsuyama, Japan, that brings the precision of Japanese beauty techniques to the local market.

Techno Holdings is preparing to launch Nora Hair Salon and Phiten this year. Nora is a premium Japanese hair salon known for its high-quality services, products, and innovative techniques. It will also operate alongside Nora Lab, its own hairstylist training academy. The revolutionary salon is scheduled to open this August.

Techno Holdings was also awarded the territory distributorship for Phiten products in the Philippines and the first and only operator of Phiten’s IP Salon outside Japan. Phiten offers products that bring balance and promote wellness for its users.

The brand boasts a product line ranging from stylish bracelets and necklaces to muscle tape and apparel. Its maiden store will open at Shangrila Plaza Mall this August.

The IP (Inner Power) Salon is a health and recovery center that features cutting-edge technology like the hyperbaric chamber and water massage bed that will be formally launched in the last quarter of 2025.

“In the next five years, we hope to double up on existing stores, enhancing our presence in the country. Techno Holdings represents the best brands around the world. We put a premium on quality and customer service and we train our people to excel in their respective fields,” shared by Chinky Gabas, assistant to the chairman and brand director of Miss Esthe.