US-PH summit on AI unites global experts

The Philippine Development Foundation (PhilDev), in collaboration with Philippine Artificial Intelligence Retreat (PAIR), hosted the inaugural US-Philippines AI Summit last June 20 at Stanford University in California.

The milestone gathering brought together leaders from technology, research, and public policy to explore the future of artificial intelligence and chart inclusive pathways for Filipino participation and leadership in the AI revolution.

The summit drew a combined audience of 300+ with more than half attending in-person at Stanford’s Bishop Auditorium and the rest via webinar. Participants ranged from students, young professionals, founders and leaders across Filipino and global tech communities.

“The Philippines shouldn’t just be consumers of technology, we should be creating it,” said Olivia de Jesus, PhilDev executive director. “This summit reflects our renewed mission to help Filipinos thrive as STEM builders and leaders, not only in the Philippines, but on the global stage.”

In his opening remarks, Oliver Segovia, PAIR co-founder, expressed his excitement about the possibilities of what can be built together.

“Right now, we see many Silicon Valley startups piloting technologies in the Philippines — from small nuclear reactors to space-related innovations. But there are so many other challenges we can tackle as partners. Today is about highlighting those opportunities. For those watching on Zoom, I hope you leave inspired by how Filipino founders are using AI to build for the global stage. And for everyone here in the room, I hope you walk away with a deeper understanding of how AI can create meaningful solutions in the Philippines — and maybe even launch something transformative yourselves.”

Featured speakers included Sheila Lirio Marcelo (care.com and ohai.ai), Rey Banatao (Google X), Raiza Martin (Huxe and formerly Google Labs).

Joining them were the eight fellows who were selected to attend the Philippine Artificial Intelligence Retreat. They discussed AI ethics, data equity, frontier tech development, and how Filipinos can lead in building responsible, values-driven AI tools.

In her fireside chat, Marcelo said, “I’ve lived through Web1, Web2, blockchain — and now AI. What excites me most is how early we are. People want to be part of the journey. When you invite them in and say, ‘Help us build,’ they respond — with ideas and feedback.”

Martin added, “You can’t hold both risk and the dream — you must choose. If you try to hold both you’ll fail. You’ll end up somewhere mediocre. If you only hold risk, you will probably end up somewhere safe, but not that exciting. But if you go for the dream, you’ll be surprised at the rate at which you can succeed. Even if it feels scary, the dream is worth it.”

Photo shows PhilDev US chair Cris Liban (left) and Rey Banatao

The summit also spotlighted rising Filipino AI talent and launched an early call to action for community members to mentor, invest in, and champion Filipino-led AI initiatives and STEM careers.

In his fireside chat, Rey Banatao said, “Fifteen years ago, I was helping out behind the scenes at PhilDev workshops. To now witness a new generation of Filipino entrepreneurs standing on stage, sharing their journeys, and inspiring those just starting out — that’s full circle. This is the legacy my dad dreamed of. I know Dado would be incredibly proud.”

Cris Liban, PhilDev Board chair, closed the summit with his take on what makes the Filipino brand unique. “The Filipino brand is resilience, compassion, and community. When we build, we carry with us our culture, our spirit of bayanihan, and our deep sense of kapwa. If we embed these values into the AI we create, we don’t just build technology—we make a difference. That’s the Filipino brand I want to share with the world.”

PhilDev’s partnership with PAIR signals a bold new chapter in its 15-year legacy of championing Filipinos in science, technology, engineering, and entrepreneurship.

The summit is one of several community gatherings designed to grow an inclusive network of changemakers committed to equity and innovation across borders.