Google Cloud names Jennifer Ligones as PH country manager

Google Cloud announced on Thursday, July 10, the appointment of tech veteran Jennifer Ligones as country manager of Google Cloud’s business in the Philippines.

Ligones will be responsible for leading local go-to-market strategy and operations for Google Cloud and Google Workspace, and collaborating with teams across Google to help organizations transform with enterprise-grade, AI-powered cloud technology.

She reports to Mark Micallef, managing director for Southeast Asia at Google Cloud, who oversees Google Cloud’s enterprise, public sector, and corporate business segments across the reagion.

Ligones joins Google Cloud from Third Pillar, an IT consultancy and services company she founded in 2013. As president and CEO, Jennifer established Third Pillar as a trusted enterprise solutions partner, spearheading digital transformation for more than 100 Filipino companies across industries.

Before Third Pillar, Ligones was the country manager of SAP in the Philippines, where she spent 14 years. In her 30-year-long career in the information technology industry, she has also served in leadership roles at SAS and IBM.

“Jennifer joins us at an exciting phase of Google Cloud’s growth in the Philippines, where we’ve been collaborating with businesses of all sizes, enabling them to harness industry-leading platform services, such as Vertex AI, Google Agentspace, and BigQuery, to accelerate AI innovation, boost their competitiveness, and unlock new revenue opportunities,” said Micallef.

“Building on our work with various government agencies, Google Cloud stands ready to support the government’s National AI Strategy for the Philippines (NAIS-PH). With her strong business acumen, technical foundation, and passion for fostering growth among Filipino companies, Jennifer will play a pivotal role in advancing our local private and public sector engagements, helping more organizations thrive in a digital economy that’s projected to be worth up to $150 billion by 2030.”

Ligones, for her part, said she looks forward to expanding its local team and partner ecosystem to advance Google Cloud’s growth ambitions in the Philippines.

“Together, we can increase the scope and scale of our collaborations with the government and businesses. Our goal is to drive deeper understanding and adoption of unique Google Cloud capabilities that address companies’ full spectrum of AI innovation needs. These include supercomputing systems for cost-effective, large-scale AI inference; Gemini models and generative media models that consistently outperform industry benchmarks; and easy-to-use tools for deploying interoperable AI agents securely and responsibly,” she said.

“Coupled with upskilling programs like Google Cloud Skills Boost, these capabilities will supercharge organizations’ delivery of next-generation digital services to better serve all Filipinos.”

Ligones holds a Bachelor of Science in computer science from De La Salle University. Based in Manila, she is a mother of two sons.

She enjoys competitive golf and tennis. She also channels her creativity into designing and building houses. Recently, she completed an interior design project as a birthday gift for her close friend.