Samsung raises curtains on Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 foldable phones

Consumer tech titan Samsung held on Wednesday, July 9, its Galaxy Unpacked event where it unveiled its newest foldable and flip smartphones, along with another line of smartwatches.

The highlight of the release was the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, designed to be the thinnest and lightest model in the Z Fold series.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 side profile compared to a peso coin

Measuring just 8.9mm thick and 4.2mm when unfolded, the Z Fold7 weighs a mere 215g, making it lighter than the latest Samsung S25 Ultra.

The sleek design features significantly reduced bezels on the front screen, providing an impressive 64.9mm of active space on the 6.5-inch cover screen, which unfolds into an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, with ultra-rich contrasts.

Samsung also introduced the Z Fold7’s counterpart, the Galaxy Z Flip7, which boasts an improved 4.1-inch Flex Window with a thin 1.25mm bezel. Its 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,600 nits ensure optimal visibility in various lighting conditions.

The Galaxy Z Fold7

Unfolded, the Z Flip7 offers a larger display at 6.9 inches, surpassing the 6.7-inch size of the Flip6. Both phones also feature Armor Aluminum frames, giving support and damage resistance.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the advanced camera setup on the Z Fold7, featuring a 200MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera, providing a professional shooting experience. Additionally, the phone is equipped with two selfie cameras: a 10MP wide cover camera and a 4MP under-display camera.

Meanwhile, the Z Flip7 includes a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide flex camera, allowing for high-quality regular photos and selfies.

Both devices come equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS), enhancing image capture quality, and are compatible with Samsung’s proprietary next generation ProVisual Engine for sharper and more detailed images, and enhanced nightography.

Powering these features is the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy 3nm processor in the Z Fold7, and the Exynos 2500 in the Z Flip7. These processors facilitate powerful processing capabilities, enhanced content creation, and an exceptional gaming experience.

The Galaxy Z Flip7

Further enriching the user experience, both the Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 feature an expanded multimodal AI, designed to better understand context and leverage the foldable screens for improved productivity.

Running on One UI 8, based on Android 16, the AI focuses on content creation, note-taking, and multitasking. Security is also improved with the new Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), which secures the phone storage, and apps could only access its required information, and not cross over to other apps.

To make the Flip series more accessible, Samsung also launched the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. This affordable model shares the same camera module and AI suite as the Z Flip7 but comes with a slightly thicker body and bezels.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE in White

Despite being the budget-friendly option, the Z Flip7 FE is powered by the capable Exynos 2400 CPU, which, while offering lower performance, is designed for efficient heat generation and handles Samsung’s Galaxy AI platform with ease.

The quick specifications, available colors, and pricing of the new series are given below:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

Dimensions: 72.8mm x 158.4mm x 8.9mm (folded),158.4mm x 143.2mm x 4.2mm (unfolded)

Weight: 215g

Display: 8.0″ Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 6.5″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

Resolution: 2184 x 1968 foldable screen, 2520 x 1080 front screen

Camera: 200MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 10MP telephoto camera

Selfie Camera: 10MP cover camera, 10MP front camera

Battery: 4,400mAh

Operating System: One UI 8 (Android 16)

IP Rating: IP48 dust and water resistance

Memory and Pricing: 12GB + 256GB (P112,990) 12GB + 512GB (P120,990) 16GB + 1TB (P141,990)

Colors: Blue Shadow, Jetblack, Silver Shadow, Mint (Online Exclusive)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7:

Processor: Exynos 2500

Dimensions: 75.2mm x 85.5mm x 13.7mm (folded), 75.2mm x 166.7mm x 6.5mm (unfolded)

Weight: 188g

Display: 6.9″ Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 4.1″ Super AMOLED display

Resolution: 2520 x 1080 foldable screen, 1048 x 948 front screen

Camera: 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera

Selfie Camera: 10MP front camera

Battery: 4,300mAh

Operating System: One UI 8 (Android 16)

IP Rating: IP48 dust and water resistance

Memory and Pricing: 12GB + 256GB (P70,990) 12GB + 512GB (P78,990)

Colors: Blue Shadow, Jetblack, Coralred, Mint (Online Exclusive)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE:

Processor: Exynos 2400

Dimensions: 71.9mm x 85.1mm x 14.9mm (folded), 71.9mm x 165.1mm x 6.9mm (unfolded)

Weight: 187g

Display: 6.7″ Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 3.4″ Super AMOLED display

Resolution: 2640×1080 foldable screen, 720 x 748 front screen

Camera: 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera

Selfie Camera: 10MP front camera

Battery: 4,000mAh

Operating System: One UI 8 (Android 16)

IP Rating: IP48 dust and water resistance

Memory and Pricing: 8GB + 128GB (P56,990) 8GB + 256GB (P60,990)

Colors: Black, White (Online Exclusive)

Samsung is offering a free storage upgrade, with orders until July 31. Online orders could get up to 13% discount, Samsung Finance+ offers up to P14,000 off at zero processing fee for 24 months, and up to P10,000 through Home Credit.