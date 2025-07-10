US firm Vantiq holds AI summit to showcase prowess

In partnership with local investment and advisory firm Argosy, US-based software platform company Vantiq hosted the Vantiq AI Summit 2025 on July 8 to 9 at the Edsa Shangri-la Hotel in Mandaluyong City.

The event was held to showcase the company’s services and applications, particularly in the realm of real-time system automation and AI processes.

Headquartered in the United States, Vantiq has expanded its presence internationally, now establishing offices in Japan, Korea, and the United Kingdom. Its expansion in the Philippine market is part of the company’s mission to cater to a global clientele and enhance its service offerings.

With nearly a decade of development led by its seasoned team from Silicon Valley, Vantiq’s platform allows clients to build and operate real-time systems designed to orchestrate and automate AI processes efficiently.

One of the key features of the Vantiq platform is its ability to facilitate rapid development, deployment, and management of AI systems while maintaining the highest standards of security and reliability for client data.

This enterprise-grade solution promotes seamless human-AI collaboration and can be integrated across various environments, including cloud, edge, and enterprise systems, allowing clients to control the volume of data and mitigate potential breaches.

During the AI Summit, Vantiq demonstrated the transformative potential of its platform in healthcare. By unifying live data with human workflows, and AI processing, the company showcased actionable solutions that enhance operational efficiency.

Tasks such as billing calculations, data monitoring, and inter-departmental coordination can all be automated and consolidated into a single workflow, streamlining patient processing.

Dr. Ryan Vega, chief health officer of Vantiq, emphasized the anticipated growth of AI integration within the healthcare sector compared to other industries.

He stated that the adoption of AI technologies could revolutionize traditional reactive care, shifting towards a model of proactive patient monitoring.

The Bio-surveillance System, one of the suites available in the platform, allows for the immediate detection of subtle changes in a patient’s health, underscoring the need for real-time systems in preventative care.

Vantiq’s low-code dashboards further democratize technology use, enabling non-technical staff to easily adapt the system for their workflows.

The agentic AI capabilities also aid in prioritizing cases, reducing alarm fatigue, enhancing patient discharge planning, and optimizing ambulance dispatch processes.

Beyond healthcare, Vantiq also shared insights and advancements in transportation and smart city initiatives, underscoring the broad applicability of its technology and its potential impact on clients in the Philippines.