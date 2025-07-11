Fujifilm expands PH presence with new plant for remanufactured printers

Japanese firm Fujifilm Business Innovation has announced the establishment of the Circular Manufacturing Center (CMC) at the Fujifilm Optics Philippines (FOPH) compound at the Carmelray International Business Park in Canlubang, Laguna.

The new facility was put up to promote resource circulation in Asia Pacific through the production of remanufactured multi-function printers, the company said.

Company executives did not disclose the amount of investment it poured on the new factory.

The commencement of operations is planned for August 2026, with the intention of increasing the availability of the remanufactured multi-function printers across the region.

The CMC will be established on the premises of FOPH, a manufacturing site for imaging equipment within the Fujifilm Group.

Photo shows (from left) Hideaki Kato, president of Fujifilm Business Innovation Philippines Corp.; Mutsuki Tomono, executive advisor for ESG & Corporate Sustainability Circular Manufacturing Strategy – Fujifilm Business Innovation; and Hiroyuki Temmei, president of Fujifilm Optics Philippines Inc.

In the CMC, the remanufactured multi-function printers are manufactured from collected multi-function printers in the Asia-Pacific region, and these will be disassembled to a component level and cleaned.

Careful inspection and diagnosis are conducted to identify the parts that are suitable for reuse. The reusable parts will be then cleaned and repaired before being sent to reassembly.

Each remanufactured multi-function printer undergoes the same rigorous inspection process as newly built multi-function printers, to ensure they meet the same quality and reliability standards.

The remanufactured multi-function printers achieve a maximum parts reuse rate of 84% (by weight) and are regarded as new products with their usage history, such as the number of prints, reset and new manufacturing date, product name, product code, and serial number assigned.

FOPH has advanced manufacturing technology developed through the assembly of precision equipment such as interchangeable lenses for digital cameras.

For this reason, the company said it is aptly suited to provide the high-precision manufacturing technology required to operate the production line of remanufactured multi-function printers.

In addition, FOPH said it has skilled personnel with extensive experience in precision equipment manufacturing and is henceforth enabled to apply their accumulated expertise in assembly techniques and quality control to remanufacturing.

Fujifilm Business Innovation trained the skilled personnel from Fujifilm Optics Philippines to serve as core members of remanufacturing.

Building on this technology foundation, Fujifilm Business Innovation aims to introduce the manufacturing processes established at the remanufacturing site in Japan to the CMC in the Philippines with the goal of ensuring stable quality and establishing a production system from the initial launch phase.

These efforts, the company said, will contribute to the development of local human resources who are capable of promoting resource circulation across the Asia Pacific region.

Seen in this photo is a a team from the Philippines that was sent to Japan to undergo training for assembly techniques and quality control for remanufactured printers

The Philippines, where FOPH is located, is positioned in the center of Asia-Pacific region, and therefore possesses geographical advantages in terms of logistics and supply chains, which were key factors in deciding to establish the CMC.

To make maximal use of these conditions, Fujifilm Business Innovation will ramp up production efficiency beginning with its A3 color multifunction printer, the ApeosPort-VII, and accelerate efforts toward the realization of a circular economy.

Since 1995, Fujifilm Business Innovation has been implementing a recycling policy, and established a resource circulation system in 1995, which examines the entire product lifecycle from product planning, development, and manufacturing stages through to disposal.

Based on the recycling technologies and resource circulation expertise cultivated in Japan, the company is strengthening regional collection, recycling, supply cycles, and expanding its global resource circulation system.

In 2008, the company established Fujifilm Eco-Manufacturing (Suzhou) Corp. in China and CMC in the Netherlands in 2024 as a production site to promote resource circulation in Europe.

“With the establishment of CMC in the Philippines as a new production facility to promote resource circulation in the Asia-Pacific region, Fujifilm Business Innovation accelerates the strengthening of the global production system, the promotion of resource circulation, and the reduction of natural resource input and CO2 emissions,” said Mutsuki Tomono, executiver advisor oversseing ESG and corporate sustainability, circular manufacturing strategy at Fujifilm Business Innovation.

“Fujifilm Business Innovation will continue to strive to be a company that contributes to the realization of a more sustainable society, and will actively expand the company’s efforts to reduce environmental impact by coordinating initiatives in each region.”