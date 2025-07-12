Pagcor orders takedown of online gambling billboards

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) has ordered the immediate dismantling of all billboards and out-of-home (OOH) gambling advertisements in its intensified efforts to regulate gambling-related promotions in public spaces.

In a memorandum issued on July 7, Pagcor directed all licensees, suppliers, system administrators, and gaming venue operators to take down gambling ad materials, including those displayed on trains, buses, jeepneys, and taxis.

The agency emphasized in a media statement that only institutional or responsible gaming campaigns — subject to Pagcor’s approval — will be permitted moving forward.

“We have given all our licensees and stakeholders until August 15 to completely remove all gambling-related ads,” said Pagcor chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco.

“Prior to that, stakeholders must also submit an inventory of their existing billboard and wallscape advertisements by July 16.”

The inventory, according to Tengco, must include the size, material, location, rental contract expiration, and the corresponding permit number from the Ad Standards Council (ASC).

The Pagcor chief said the move is part of the state gaming agency’s commitment to promote a safer and more responsible gaming environment in the country.

“While Pagcor is mandated to regulate the gaming industry and generate revenues for nation-building, we do not want to encourage a culture of gambling addiction,” he said.

“Regulating excessive and pervasive gambling advertisements is a critical step in protecting vulnerable sectors of society, especially the youth.”

The agency also warned against replacing the dismantled advertisements with new gambling promotions, stressing that non-compliance will be dealt with accordingly.