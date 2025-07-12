Samsung rolls out Galaxy Watch8 and Watch8 Classic

Along with the new series of smartphones, Samsung has officially launched its latest additions to the smartwatch market — the Galaxy Watch8 and Watch8 Classic — during the Galaxy Unpacked event.

The new models follow the Galaxy Watch8 Ultra, which debuted last year as a continuation of the Galaxy Watch series.

The Galaxy Watch8 has a sleek, minimalistic design, while the Watch8 Classic offers a more sophisticated aesthetic with its rotating bezel and an additional quick access button for enhanced user convenience.

Both models feature the thinnest profile among the Galaxy Watch models, achieved through a re-engineered component mounting design.

The Watch8 series is equipped with the Dynamic Lug system, allowing users to easily replace and adjust straps according to personal style preferences.

Additionally, improved BioActive Sensors enhance health monitoring capabilities, while dual frequency GPS ensures accurate tracking for outdoor activities.

Equipped with the Exynos W1000 chipset, these smartwatches promise faster processing and increased energy efficiency, providing users with extended battery life between charges. The impressive display reaches 3,000 nits of peak brightness, making it ideal for outdoor use.

The Galaxy Watch8 is available in both 40mm and 44mm sizes, while the Watch8 Classic comes in 46mm.

Samsung also introduced new suite of healthcare features within the Samsung Health app, tailored specifically for the Galaxy Watch8 series.

Among these enhancements are functionalities such as Bedtime Guidance, Vascular Load, Running Coach, and Antioxidant Index — all designed to support informed lifestyle choices for users.

The advanced smartwatch series runs on the proprietary Wear OS 6 and benefits from Samsung’s partnership with Google, featuring the Google AI assistant Gemini right out of the box.

The specifications, color, and pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 series are given below:

Samsung Galaxy Watch8:

Processor: Exynos W1000, 5 Core, 3nm

Weight: 30g for the 40mm, 34g for the 44mm

Display: Sapphire Crystal Super AMOLED

Resolution: 438 x 438 for the 40mm, 480 x 480 for the 44mm

Battery: 325mAh for the 40mm, 435mAh for the 44mm

IP Rating: IP68 dust and water resistance

Operating System: Wear OS 6

Memory: 2GB + 32GB

Connectivity and Pricing: Bluetooth, 40 mm (P20,990) Bluetooth, 44mm (P22,990) LTE, 40mm (P23,990)

Colors: Graphite, Silver

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic:

Processor: Exynos W1000, 5 Core, 3nm

Weight: 63.5g

Display: 46mm Sapphire Crystal Super AMOLED

Resolution: 438 x 438

Battery: 445mAh

IP Rating: IP68 dust and water resistance

Operating System: Wear OS 6

Memory: 2GB + 64GB

Connectivity and Pricing: Bluetooth, 46mm (P29,990) LTE, 46mm (P32,990)

Colors: Black, White

The Galaxy Watch8 and Watch8 Classic are available for pre-order until July 31. Additionally, the previously released Galaxy Watch8 Ultra will also be on sale, now offered in a new Titanium Blue finish.