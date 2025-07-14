HP parades AI-powered products in ‘HP Day 2025’

Tech giant HP Philippines recently hosted its annual HP Day 2025, themed “Horizon” where it highlighted its latest innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) alongside industry partners Intel and AMD.

The event unveiled HP’s newest product lineup, including AI-capable consumer and commercial computers, as well as smart printers, all designed to enhance productivity and streamline workflows.

Kong Meng Koh, managing director of HP Southeast Asia, opened the event by reaffirming the company’s commitment to developing solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its clients.

Looking towards the future of work, HP has adopted a “One HP” strategy. This initiative focuses on the integration of AI on the Edge, deploying AI functionalities directly onto local Internet of Things (IoT) devices, thereby improving operational efficiency, while keeping data secure and away from the cloud.

A recent study sponsored by HP, titled “Work Relationship Index,” revealed the transformative role that AI plays in redefining employee experiences. As businesses seek to enhance workflows, both employees and leaders are increasingly turning to AI to secure and future-proof their operations.

The One HP strategy brings together a comprehensive suite of products and solutions, including AI PCs, printers, peripherals, and platforms, creating a unified ecosystem that allows for seamless connectivity.

The integration aims to simplify processes for partners and customers alike, assisting with various tasks from administrative duties to data analysis and content creation.

Current offerings under the HP portfolio focused on creating smarter workplaces include:

HP AI PCs

HP AI Print Solutions

HP AI Workstation

HP Build Workspace

HP AI Companion

HP Workforce Experience Platform

HP Poly & Collaboration Solutions

HP Wolf Security

HP Smart Device Services

During the event, Koh emphasized the significance of the year, which marks HP Inc.’s 10-year anniversary since its separation from the Hewlett-Packard Company.

Reflecting on a decade of growth, he addressed clients: “HP is here to work with you and continue to support you in your businesses. For the past 10 years, we have been very hard at work to develop new solutions for all our customers in many different ways.”