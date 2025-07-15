Converge refreshes brand logo in line with ‘techco’ shift

Broadband and technology provider Converge ICT Solutions unveiled on Tuesday, July 15, a refreshed corporate identity to mark a milestone in the company’s evolution from a traditional telecommunications provider into a forward-looking technology company.

The new logo was formally introduced during the company’s Mid-Year Townhall, where the Converge leadership also shared performance highlights for the first half of 2025 and charted the course for future growth.

“This new corporate identity was created with the future in mind. We’re at an inflection point in our journey — from simply connecting people through fiber broadband to delivering digital-first, value-added solutions,” said Converge president and co-founder Maria Grace Uy.

“Our transformation into a full-fledged techco is well underway, and this refreshed identity captures that momentum. It represents our charge to go from fiber to the future, a future where technology and humanity converge.”

The redesigned logo features an icon made of three bold, upward-flowing swoosh strands that form a letter “C”, symbolizing the company’s transformation and forward trajectory. Each strand represents a key pillar of progress for Converge: connectivity, intelligence, and experience.

“The strands convey movement, energy, and growth – mirroring our mission to go beyond building networks to enriching lives and enabling dreams,” said Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy.

“It’s a visual representation for how we’re leaping into the future — together with our customers, partners, and communities. It captures our desire to power the digital journeys of tomorrow.”

Accompanying the icon is a bolder, more polished, and sharper typeface that reflects the agility and progressive mindset of Converge.

The new logo keeps its teal color to pay homage to its roots but with a darker shade to mark the company’s deeper commitment to innovation and technology.

The new visual identity will be rolled out across all corporate materials of Converge and will be applied on all its house brands and sub-brands such as its flagship FiberX postpaid product, low-cost BIDA, and pre-paid Surf2Sawa brands.

The corporate rebranding extends beyond the logo. At the foundation of the logo change is an updated Vision, Mission, and Values to capture the business evolution of Converge from a telecommunications company into a technology company.

To reflect the new business direction, Converge now seeks “to be the foremost technology leader that powers the digital journeys of tomorrow, uplifting the human spirit and moving the country forward.”

Converge also rolled out an Employee Value Proposition that is designed to align its workforce and future employees with the company’s broader transformation goals and to foster a shared sense of purpose.

Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy underlined that this rebranding is not just a cosmetic change in the company’s look, but signals a wider, broader, and subtler shift in the company’s focus and direction

As part of this new chapter, Converge also announced key leadership changes that took effect on July 1. The Board of Directors appointed Benjamin Rex Emilio B. Azada as the new chief operations officer, following the retirement of long-serving executive Jesus “Boboy” C. Romero.

Azada, previously the company’s chief sustainability officer, passed on that responsibility to Atty. Laurice Esteban-Tuason, who now serves concurrently as corporate sustainability officer, corporate compliance and data protection officer.

Additionally, deputy chief finance officer Christine Renee Blabagno has also been named chief risk officer, tasked with strengthening Converge’s strategic risk management.

Azada also handed over his commercial duties to Converge homegrown executive, John Paul Aguilar, who has been named as head of Consumer and SME business unit.

“The future really looks exciting and brighter for Converge. With a fresh vision and broader mission, we are charging ahead with this new brand identity but at the heart of it all is really our commitment to leave no one behind in this digital age, to make sure that technology serves humanity,” concluded Azada.