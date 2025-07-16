Coins.ph ties up with HashKey Group for PH-HK remittance service

Cryptocurrency exchange and digital wallet Coins.ph has announced a partnership with HashKey Group, operator of Hong Kong’s largest licensed crypto exchange, HashKey Exchange.

The collaboration, which marks HashKey Exchange’s entry across Southeast Asia, aims to establish a seamless, fully regulated, and always-on corridor for users to move funds between the Philippines and Hong Kong.

By directly integrating Coins.ph and HashKey Exchange, users will soon be able to access near-instant on and off-ramps between Philippine Pesos (PHP) and Hong Kong Dollars (HKD), significantly reducing friction for remittances, payments, and broader digital asset flows.

“This partnership is a game-changer not only for crypto users but for the millions of Filipinos with strong ties to Hong Kong,” said Wei Zhou, CEO of Coins.ph.

“Through Coins.ph’s platform in the Philippines and with HashKey’s fully licensed infrastructure in Hong Kong, we’re building a 24/7 crypto-powered bridge between the two regions. This is a major step forward in making remittances faster, cheaper, and more accessible for everyone.”

The collaboration is grounded in regulatory compliance, leveraging Coins.ph’s licenses from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and HashKey’s position as a licensed virtual asset exchanges in Hong Kong.

“HashKey Exchange is proud to collaborate with Coins.ph to build a secure, transparent, and 24/7 value transfer corridor between Hong Kong and the Philippines,” said Randall Chan, managing director of HashKey Exchange.

“This partnership is also a key step in our Global Shared Liquidity initiative — designed to connect regulated exchanges across regions and establish a unified global trading network with deep, reliable liquidity.”

The partnership between Coins.ph and HashKey Exchange aims to build institutional-grade solutions across Southeast Asia. This includes onboarding enterprise users, enabling business-to-business cross-border transactions, and expanding coverage, eventually in other regional markets through Coins.xyz, Coins.ph’s global entity, and Coins Brazil.

“Our goal is more than just a corridor — it’s a foundation for interoperable digital finance across Asia,” added Zhou. “As regulatory frameworks solidify across the region, we’re moving quickly to serve not just individuals, but also institutions that require compliant and efficient cross-border settlement solutions.”