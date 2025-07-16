Driver’s license renewal now available via eGovPH app

Motorists can now process their license renewals through the eGovPH app as the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) launched the service last July 11.

The two agencies, together with the Land Transportation Office (LTO), worked on the digital initiative two weeks after a getting a directive from Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The online renewal system offers a fully digital end-to-end process: from application, uploading of the driver’s license photo, medical evaluation via teleconsultation, and online examination, to payment through digital channels, and finally, the delivery or pickup of the renewed license.

Userrs can just open the app, tap “NGAs,” choose “LTO,” and select “Driver’s License Renewal.” Fill in the required details, upload your documents, and pay online.

“This is what public service should feel like: efficient, intuitive, and respectful of people’s time,” DICT secretary Henry Aguda said.

DOTr secretary Vince Dizon emphasized that the initiative was designed with the primary goal of making government services more convenient and accessible for the public.

“E-drivers license through the eGovPH app is as good as a physical license for law enforcement agencies as long as it is accessed through the app. Dahil ang gusto ng Pangulo ay ma-integrate sa eGovPH app ang lahat ng frontline government services,” he added.

Aguda assured the public that the personal data of applicants and eGovPH app users are protected through encryption and stringent security protocols.

DICT undersecretary David Almirol Jr. also clarified that all user data submitted through the eGovPH app are managed by the respective government agencies, and are not stored by the DICT.