Maharlika Fund inks deal with DICT for investment in PH digital infra

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC) signed on Tuesday, July 15, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at investing in digital infrastructure and services across the Philippines.

No financial details were disclosed.

The DICT emphasized the importance of strategic investments to ensure that all Filipinos have equitable access to digital opportunities.

“We will fulfill the promise of the President to the Filipino people to provide affordable Internet — from Batanes, Marawi to Caramoan Island, and everywhere that there’s a person who needs to go online. If we work together, our window for execution is very short, but the impact we will create for this country will be generational,” DICT secretary Henry Aguda said during the signing ceremony in Taguig City.

Through the collaboration with the DICT, MIC aims to invest in critical digital infrastructure projects that not only generate long-term returns but also drive inclusive growth across geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs).

“This MOU marks a vital step toward building the digital backbone of our nation, one that delivers long-term, intergenerational impact. By prioritizing digital infrastructure today, we are not only enabling inclusive growth and innovation, but also securing opportunities for future generations of Filipinos. Maharlika is proud to play a key role in shaping a more connected, future-ready Philippines,” emphasized MIC president and CEO Rafael D. Consing, Jr.

The partnership is also expected to boost investor confidence and attract local and foreign investments in underserved areas, the agencies said.

By enhancing digital capabilities in remote and rural localities, the initiative is also expected to create a foundation for new economic activities, innovation hubs, and service industries, which can contribute to balanced regional development and reduced socio-economic disparities.

Both agencies also pledge to work together in addressing the country’s digital infrastructure and capability gaps.