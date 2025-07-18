AI firm Vantiq signs up Radenta as PH partner

Radenta Technologies, one of the country’s premier solutions integrators, recently signed an agreement with Vantiq, a global leader in real-time AI, orchestration, and intelligent system development.

This marks Vantiq’s entry into the Southeast Asian market with its millisecond GenAI decision-making technology.

The partnership makes use of Radenta’s strong foothold in the country’s numerous industries as well as in the public sector to rollout event-driven applications that automate GenAI for orchestrating workflows within healthcare, government, emergency response, and organizations nationwide.

This enables enterprises to sense, decide and act within milliseconds — whether workloads run in the cloud, at the edge, or in disconnected field locations.

Vantiq prides itself on its real-time intelligence. When every second counts, Vantiq’s software platform builds, deploys, and scales AI-powered systems that run anywhere, connect to anything and act not in days, hours or even minutes but in real-time.

Real-time intelligence cuts time-to-value by up to 90 per cent. It generates prompts and responses automatically on the fly. It unifies AI, IoT, systems, and people in one workflow. It responds to live data in real-time. It runs seamlessly across cloud, edge and hybrid environments, and its built-in governance ensures safe, auditable decisions.

Vantiq boasts solid track records in public safety, defense, cybersecurity, healthcare, energy, smart spaces, and telecom.

“Over the years, Radenta has stood at the center of every major modernization push in the Philippines, including migrating ministries to the cloud, securing national networks and now preparing the country for AI-driven operations,” said Vantiq co-founder and CEO Marty Sprinzen.

“Marrying that ground-level expertise with Vantiq’s real-time orchestration will collapse decision-making from minutes to moments, elevating public services, sharpening operational insight and powering the nation’s next wave of digital growth.”

Sameer Bhandari, Vantiq vice president for business development in Asia Pacific, sees the agreement as a significant milestone in Vantiq’s expansion, particularly in Southeast Asia. It is rare for two enterprises to have clearly aligned strategic and business goals.

“We are absolutely honored to have this opportunity to work with Radenta.

Radenta Technologies president Randall Lozano commented: “We at Radenta are excited for this partnership with Vantiq. Radenta has always been in the forefront of developing and implementing solutions for the government and the private sector. The collaboration with Vantiq now makes it possible to bring real time transformation powered by AI to all sectors. We are grateful to Vantiq for choosing Radenta as their partner in the Philippines.”

This development comes on the heels of a two-day Vantiq AI Summit held last week in Manila.

To know how real-time intelligence can help your business and to know more about Vantiq, call 0961-596-7198, email [email protected] or log on to www.radenta.com.