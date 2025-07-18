PBA debuts virtual basketball platform with Daily Fantasy

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) has launched its fantasy basketball game in partnership with Daily Fantasy, the country’s licensed fantasy sports provider, to usher in a new era of fan interaction.

The platform enables fans to play in fantasy contests based on actual league matchups, build their virtual team lineups composed of PBA players, and make strategic decisions based on real-time player performance data.

Scoring is powered by official PBA statistics, ensuring accuracy and transparency throughout each contest.

As part of the rollout, fans can take part in contests themed around the PBA Season 49 Philippine Cup Finals.

Supporters of San Miguel Beermen and TNT Tropang Giga can assemble their own eight-player rosters, choosing from top talents like CJ Perez (SMB), June Mar Fajardo (SMB), Jordan Heading (TNT), Roger Pogoy (TNT), and Calvin Oftana (TNT), and compete against fellow basketball fans for a chance to top the leaderboard and win prizes.

“This partnership with Daily Fantasy is a new and exciting chapter for the PBA,” said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

“We’re always looking for ways to bring our fans closer to the game, and this collaboration allows them to experience PBA basketball in a more interactive and personal way. By introducing fantasy play into real matchups, we’re adding another layer of entertainment that deepens the connection between our players and supporters.”

Daily Fantasy’s PBA contests are open to eligible participants and will roll out alongside upcoming PBA matches.

“This partnership with the PBA is a major milestone not just for Daily Fantasy, but for the growing community of Filipino sports fans who live and breathe basketball,” said Ann Jane de Leon, assistant marketing manager of Daily Fantasy.

“Our goal has always been to create meaningful ways for fans to connect with the game, and this collaboration allows us to do just that, by turning every match into an opportunity for engagement, strategy, and shared passion. We believe this will continue to empower the love Filipinos have for basketball in a more interactive and rewarding way.”

With the ongoing PBA Season 49 Philippine Cup Finals, Daily Fantasy offers users up to P500,000 worth of shares by competing to see whose team earns the highest points based on actual games.